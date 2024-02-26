Expand / Collapse search
McDonald’s customer allegedly punched employee 'several times' for touching his drink lid

The suspect was arrested and the victim was treated for injuries at the scene

A McDonald’s customer in Boston, Massachusetts, became angry and punched an employee at the restaurant because they touched the lid of his drink, according to police.

The unnamed customer, identified only as a 34-year-old man, punched the fast food worker "several times" on Saturday at around 7 p.m., Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The suspect was arrested and transported to MBTA police headquarters for booking.

The McDonald's logo

A McDonald’s customer in Boston, Massachusetts, became angry and punched an employee at the restaurant because they touched the lid of his drink. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

MBTA police said the victim was treated for injuries at the scene.

No additional details of the incident were made immediately available by police.

mcdonalds sign

The suspect was arrested and transported to MBTA police headquarters for booking. ((Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

McDonald's requires employees to wear gloves and regularly wash their hands at least once every hour if they work in the food preparation area, although it is unclear if there are rules about touching food service containers.