Chick-fil-A launches first-ever non-chicken kids meal nationwide

Chick-fil-A has added a new entrée option to its Kids Meal lineup, introducing a Mac & Cheese Kids Meal at restaurants nationwide.

The meal is available now and includes an entrée, side item, drink and prize.

The launch marks the first time Chick-fil-A has offered macaroni and cheese as a standalone Kids Meal entrée, expanding beyond its past options of grilled or crispy chicken nuggets and chicken strips.

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The Mac & Cheese Kids Meal features a medium-sized serving of the chain's macaroni and cheese, which is made with a blend of Parmesan, cheddar and Romano cheeses and baked daily in restaurants.

Customers can also add bacon to the entrée for an additional charge.

Guests can choose from a variety of sides, including Waffle Potato Fries, Waffle Potato Chips, a fruit cup or applesauce.

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Drink options include white or chocolate milk, Honest Kids Apple Juice, Simply Orange, bottled water or upgraded fountain and frozen beverages.

The addition reflects Chick-fil-A's effort to broaden options for younger diners, particularly children who may prefer non-chicken menu items.

Macaroni and cheese has long been one of the chain's most popular side dishes and is now available as the centerpiece of a Kids Meal for the first time.

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Chick-fil-A is also rolling out a new collection of Kids Meal prizes at select locations.

The lineup includes cow-themed toys and games inspired by the company's longstanding mascot, such as a Clip a Cow keychain, Cow Kart cardboard racer, Hasbro Cow Games and a Cow Case featuring one of six foldable games.

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The new Mac & Cheese Kids Meal is available now at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants across the United States, while toy availability may vary by location.

FOX Business has reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment.