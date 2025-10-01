‘Real Housewives’ alum lists 30-acre Pennsylvania farm for nearly $11M

Yolanda Hadid has placed her family farm on the market.

The 61-year-old former reality star listed her Pennsylvania farm for just under $11 million in partnership with listing agents Carl Gambino of the Gambino Group at Compass and Revi Haviv of Addison Wolfe Real Estate.

Eight years after initially purchasing the 30-acre lavender farm, Hadid has decided to sell, telling Architectural Digest last month that "life has shifted" and it's time to let it go.

"This farm has been my sanctuary, a place where I healed, where my children returned to their roots, and where our family shared many seasons of joy," she told the outlet. "Now, as life has shifted and my children are adults and have homes of their own, it is time to pass this land to its new custodians."

In addition to the three-bedroom, five-bathroom main house, the grounds also boast a 19th-century farmhouse, three guest houses and an 8,000-square-foot barn originally built in the late 1700s. The barn has since been converted into a gym and an entertainment area.

The property also includes multiple outdoor dining and lounging areas, as well as a jumping arena for horses and a round pen to hone in equestrian skills. An equestrian barn with 14 stalls, tack and feed rooms and a barn manager’s office can also be found on the grounds.

A garden and large swimming pool are also located on the property.

"Just sitting by the window, sipping my coffee in the morning and overlooking the horse pastures makes me happy," she told the outlet. "It’s where my granddaughter and I bake lemon cakes together – her little hands stirring the batter, flour dusting the counters, and laughter echoing through the room."

Hadid and daughters, supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, first gained national attention when Yolanda became a full-time cast member on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She joined the show in 2012 for its third season, when both Gigi and Bella were still in high school.

At the time, Hadid was married to Grammy Award-winning songwriter and music producer David Foster, and the two lived together in a Malibu estate, which went on the market in July 2024 for $35 million.

The couple announced their separation in December 2015, with the fallout playing out during the sixth season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," which also happened to be Hadid's final season on the show.

Hadid looked back on her relationship with Foster, blaming her Lyme disease diagnosis for the breakdown of their marriage in her 2017 memoir, "Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisibility of Lyme Disease."

"I’m starting to feel that David is unhappy with the fact that I can’t be by his side the way that I used to be," she wrote in the book. "I try to make light of it and joke that he married a lemon. It’s sad but true. I went from being the funny girlfriend who was up for anything and had endless energy to the wife who is too sick to be by his side."

Since leaving the show, Hadid has kept a relatively low-profile. She hosted a reality modeling competition in 2018 for Lifetime, called "Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid," and then returned to her native country to serve as a judge on "Holland's Next Top Model" in 2022.