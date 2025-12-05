Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment
The Weeknd’s NYC penthouse, where he once lived with model Bella Hadid, hits market for $35M

Four-bedroom property includes 1,000-square-foot outdoor terrace and open floor plan

The home that Bella Hadid and The Weeknd once shared is now up for grabs.

Known as Penthouse D, the 5,004-square-foot home in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City, is on the market for $35 million, in partnership with listing agents, Jared Schwadron of Compass.

According to the New York Post, The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, moved into the penthouse in 2018 and lived there with his then-girlfriend supermodel, Hadid, later extending his lease during the pandemic, after he and Hadid had broken up.

Included in the over 5,000-sqaure-feet of living space are four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and a large open floor plan, seamlessly combining the kitchen and living room.

A three-way split of Bella Hadid, the living room and The Weeknd.

The home Bella Hadid and The Weeknd once shared is on the market for $35 million. (Rob Carr/Getty Images for Teton Ridge; Shannon Dupre’/DD-Reps; Prince Williams/WireImage )

A private top floor opens up to an expansive 1,000-square-foot outdoor terrace, featuring a large lounge area and an outdoor kitchen.

The Weeknd and Hadid dated on and off for a number of years, first sparking dating rumors in April 2015 when they were spotted together at Coachella Music Festival. They were also photographed holding hands later that year in September.

A living room with high ceilings with wooden beams.

The open floor plan seamlessly connects the living room and kitchen. (Shannon Dupre/DD-Reps)

The kitchen features a large center island and wooden cabinetry.

The kitchen features a large center island and wooden cabinetry. (Joel Pitra/DD-Reps)

The two put all rumors of a potential split between them to rest in February 2016 when they made their red carpet debut at the Grammy Awards, with The Weeknd taking home his first two Grammys that night.

The Victoria's Secret model later opened up about their relationship during an interview with Glamour in August 2016.

The home also has a home office next to the stairs.

The home also has a home office next to the stairs. (Joel Pitra/DD-Reps)

The primary bedroom features light hardwood floors and big windows.

The primary bedroom features light hardwood floors and big windows. (Joel Pitra/DD-Reps)

"I’m dating Abel. I don’t see him as The Weeknd," she explained. "I’m proud of The Weeknd and the music he makes, but I really love Abel."

The two broke up for the first time in 2016, after which The Weeknd began dating singer Selena Gomez. The two got back together in 2018, but broke up for the final time in August 2019.

The home also includes 1,000-square-feet of outdoor space with an outdoor kitchen and lounge space.

The home also includes 1,000 square feet of outdoor space with an outdoor kitchen and lounge space. (Joel Pitra/DD-Reps)

"It was my first breakup — or second, next to the horse — and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily," Hadid told Teen Vogue in February 2017 after their first breakup. "It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through."

"But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him," she added. "Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build."

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid in all black

Hadid and The Weeknd dated on and off from 2015 to 2019. (Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Hadid went public with her current boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, in February 2024.

