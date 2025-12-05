The Weeknd’s NYC penthouse, where he once lived with model Bella Hadid, hits market for $35M

The home that Bella Hadid and The Weeknd once shared is now up for grabs.

Known as Penthouse D, the 5,004-square-foot home in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City, is on the market for $35 million, in partnership with listing agents, Jared Schwadron of Compass.

According to the New York Post, The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, moved into the penthouse in 2018 and lived there with his then-girlfriend supermodel, Hadid, later extending his lease during the pandemic, after he and Hadid had broken up.

Included in the over 5,000-sqaure-feet of living space are four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and a large open floor plan, seamlessly combining the kitchen and living room.

A private top floor opens up to an expansive 1,000-square-foot outdoor terrace, featuring a large lounge area and an outdoor kitchen.

The Weeknd and Hadid dated on and off for a number of years, first sparking dating rumors in April 2015 when they were spotted together at Coachella Music Festival. They were also photographed holding hands later that year in September.

The two put all rumors of a potential split between them to rest in February 2016 when they made their red carpet debut at the Grammy Awards, with The Weeknd taking home his first two Grammys that night.

The Victoria's Secret model later opened up about their relationship during an interview with Glamour in August 2016.

"I’m dating Abel. I don’t see him as The Weeknd," she explained. "I’m proud of The Weeknd and the music he makes, but I really love Abel."

The two broke up for the first time in 2016, after which The Weeknd began dating singer Selena Gomez. The two got back together in 2018, but broke up for the final time in August 2019.

"It was my first breakup — or second, next to the horse — and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily," Hadid told Teen Vogue in February 2017 after their first breakup. "It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through."

"But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him," she added. "Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build."

Hadid went public with her current boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, in February 2024.