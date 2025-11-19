'Wednesday' star lists Los Angeles home for $2.7M with sweeping downtown city views

"Wednesday" star Riki Lindhome's Los Angeles home is on the market.

The 2,311-square-foot home in Culver City is listed for $2.7 million with real estate agent Debbie Weiss of Compass.

"This extraordinary home spoke to me immediately. I felt like it was a time-capsule in the heart of Los Angeles, and just so special. The moment I walked through the door, I felt an instant connection, a pull that told me that this was the one," Lindhome said in a statement.

"The sweeping views of the city skyline and Hollywood Hills, the charming Jack and Jill bedroom, and the way the hallway, kitchen and family room all have windows looking into the pool yard - it was really love at first sight," she added.

Originally built in 1961, the home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms with some modern updates throughout, including a revamped saltwater pool and a fire pit.

"I just want to float in that saltwater pool like Benjamin Braddock in 'The Graduate,'" Weiss said in a statement. "It feels locked in a time capsule and I'm so grateful it has been so beautifully maintained! I hope whoever buys it takes the same care to restore and keep all its original character as Riki has."

Resting on a hilltop, the house offers views of downtown Los Angeles, the Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Hills. It's just a few minutes away from Blair Hills Park, Stoneview Nature Center, the Park to Playa trail and other iconic Los Angeles landmarks.

"This home became my sanctuary. A great escape once you drove up the hill, rounded the corner and walked through the doors it always felt like an exhale," Lindhome said. "Its timeless mid-century design, perfectly preserved, has a magic that's hard to put into words but I enjoyed it so much while I lived there. As I prepare to pass it on to its next caretaker I hope they'll feel the same spark I did!"

Lindhome is best known as one half of the musical-comedy duo, Garfunkel and Oates, who are known for their witty, often satirical songs. In addition to singing, Lindhome also has a prolific acting career, appearing as a guest star on numerous shows, including "Gilmore Girls," "New Girl" and "Grace and Frankie."

In 2022, she starred in the hit Netflix show, "Wednesday," playing Dr. Valerie Kinbott, the therapist Wednesday Addams is ordered by the courts to see.

The show also stars Jenna Ortega as the title character and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams.

"She's one of the funniest people I have met. I don't think she gets enough credit for that. She's unbelievable," Ortega told "Good Morning America" in August about working with Zeta-Jones. "If she's ever not funny, it's because she needs, like, a piece of chocolate."

Season 2 featured Zeta-Jones in a larger role and focused more on the complicated mother-daughter relationship between Morticia and Wednesday.

As a mother, Zeta-Jones said she related to the struggles between Morticia and Wednesday, noting that the instinct to protect children from mistakes is "a parenting thing, not just a Morticia thing."

"It’s not putting an old head on young shoulders," she told The Hollywood Reporter in September. "I do it with my own kids, and my kids have no Wednesday-isms at all, but you sometimes need them to make those mistakes to be able to learn. As much as you want to put them in a glass box and protect them forever, you need them to understand by themselves."