Vanessa Hudgens’ former LA home on the market for $4.1 million

Vanessa Hudgens' former Los Angeles home is looking for a new owner.

The "High School Musical" actress' former home in Studio City is on the market for $4.18 million, in partnership with listing agent Michael J. Okun of Sotheby’s International Realty – Sherman Oaks Brokerage.

According to the Robb Report, the 36-year-old actress first purchased the home in 2008 for $2.75 million and lived there until 2019, when she sold it for $3.2 million.

Found on a cul-de-sac in the San Fernando Valley, the 5,288-square-foot home is perched on a hillside in the Wrightwood Estates neighborhood.

Inspired by the Spanish-style homes found in Santa Barbara, the house has five bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms.

Visible from the street, the large two-story house with white exterior walls, black iron railings and window frames and sconce lighting at the front door also has a three-car garage.

The black front door can be accessed via a curving black stone staircase, with small trees, green hedges and a large bush with dark red flowers spilling over the side of the railing. A thick vine featuring the same dark red flowers can be seen flowing down the front of the house.

Once inside, guests will find a double-level grand foyer, with a curved staircase leading to the upper levels of the home. The grand staircase is made of dark wood with a carpet running through the center of each step. It also features black iron bars.

A circular archway with iron detailing leads visitors to the formal dining room.

The dining room features hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace encased in beige tiles and artwork hanging on the walls. The room also has floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto the backyard.

Through an archway in the dining room, visitors will find the home's sizable kitchen. The kitchen boasts terra cotta tiles, a large center eat-in island that provides additional storage space, a small drinks fridge and a second sink.

The island and the rest of the kitchen feature green cabinets and brown countertops, with white cabinets on the walls and a stone-tiled backsplash. The room features high-end appliances, including a double oven, a large sink with a window above it and views of the surrounding landscape.

Just steps away from the center island is a less formal dining area, set in front of a large window bringing in plenty of natural light.

Behind the kitchen is the family room, which features coffered ceilings and a large sage-green entertainment system set on a built-in green platform with black wood on top. Included in the entertainment system are two built-in bookshelves with a wood-burning fireplace, which is encased in small black tiles.

Elsewhere in the house is the luxurious primary suite, which features hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling glass French doors that open up onto a private outdoor terrace.

The primary bedroom also features a double-sided fireplace, the other side of which is being used as an office space. But it can be used for any purpose. This half of the room boasts a large arched floor-to-ceiling window.

Attached to the primary bedroom is the luxurious ensuite bathroom, which features a large vanity with tons of storage space, as well as a spa-like tub and a standing shower.

A sizable walk-in closet can also be accessed through the ensuite bathroom.

The remaining bedrooms are all different, but each features large windows that bring in plenty of natural light and some including their own private terraces.

One of the bedrooms features two sage green beds, while another includes one queen bed.

One of the many outdoor terraces found at the home includes an outdoor seating area featuring intricate wood designs and a wooden sofa with yellow and red cushions.

The home also boasts an in-home theater with tiered seating and a large projection screen.

Once outside, guests will find a fully covered patio, which acts as an outdoor dining area with a set of wooden tables and chairs placed in the center of the room and unique Moroccan-style light fixtures hanging above it.

The dining area has a great view of the sizable swimming pool, which features a connected hot tub with a cascading waterfall and a second waterfall on the other side.

A black metal staircase leads to the upper levels of the tiered backyard, with one of the tiers boasting lounge chairs and sofas.

Another outdoor dining area and kitchen can be found on the other side of the swimming pool, down a set of stone stairs. The outdoor kitchen is composed of a barbecue, a mini-fridge and an eat-in counter.