Uma Thurman's former Manhattan townhouse hits the market for $11.5M

Uma Thurman's former New York home is on the market.

The 4,160-square-foot home in Manhattan is for sale at $11.5 million, in partnership with listing agents Matthew Lesser, Tori Landon and Michael Pinchasick of Leslie J. Garfield & Co.

Originally built in 1843, the four-story townhouse has six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.

The home also offers multiple entertaining spaces, a private garden and a terrace. While the property has been updated over the years, it retains much of its original charm.

Located near both Irving Place and Union Square, the townhouse provides easy access to the rest of the city.

Thurman's big break in Hollywood came in 1988, when she starred as Cécile de Volanges in "Dangerous Liaisons." She later gained greater recognition when she starred as Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 movie, "Pulp Fiction."

"I knew it was special, you could tell from the writing, the uniqueness, but it was a relatively small film," she told The Times U.K. "And I wasn’t sure I wanted to do it because I was worried about the gimp stuff. No one could believe I even hesitated in any way. Neither can I, in hindsight."

"Pulp Fiction" earned her an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress. She later reunited with Tarantino for two more films, "Kill Bill: Vol 1" and "Kill Bill: Vol 2."

She continued acting in films, including "Batman & Robin" and "Gattaca," where she met her future husband, Ethan Hawke. The two married in 1998 and had two children, Maya, 27, and Levon, 23, before separating in 2003.

Their daughter, Maya Hawke, has followed in her famous parents' footsteps, becoming a household name after starring as Robin in "Stranger Things," starting in its third season. In terms of Maya's acting career, Thurman told The Times her daughter doesn't need her help.

"Oh, she knows what she’s doing," she told the outlet. "She went to Juilliard, thank God. She actually finished high school. And what I did learn [about mothering] is that nobody listens. So it’s really about being there for [my kids] rather than telling them what to do."

Fans of "Stranger Things" have been waiting for the fifth and final season of the show since the fourth season ended in July 2022.

It was recently announced the first half of the season will drop on Netflix at the end of November, with the second half debuting the following month and the finale premiering on December 31. When speaking about the final season on the podcast, "Podcrushed" in June 2024, Maya said "we're basically making eight movies," and that "the episodes are very long."

"Our showrunners, Matt and Ross, take a lot of responsibility... They have an amazing team of writers, but they’re very involved," she said before commenting on the long wait time between seasons. "It takes a long time to write each season, and it takes a long time to shoot them."