Tracy Morgan jokes he's grateful truck that hit him in near-fatal accident was 'Walmart not Walgreens'

Tracy Morgan didn't hold back when it came to cracking jokes about his near-fatal truck crash in his new comedy special, "Takin' It Too Far."

The 54-year-old comedian suffered life-threatening injuries in the 2014 wreck after a Walmart driver crashed a tractor-trailer into his limousine van, resulting in a six-car pileup that claimed the life of Morgan's close friend and collaborator James McNair.

In the aftermath, Morgan sued Walmart for negligence, and the company settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed multimillion-dollar amount.

While performing at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston in a new Max stand-up special, the "Saturday Night Live" alum poked fun at the retail giant and addressed the amount of money he received from the settlement.

"Walmart took care of me. Walmart gave me a grip. They gave me so much money I could roll my eyes at White people," Morgan joked.

"I mean, I made those motherf------ change they whole fleet of trucks. The outside mirror now says ‘n---- may appear closer than seems.’

"They think they done paying me, but we'll see. Also, I get f----- up in four years, they're going to hear from my attorney. ‘Tracy tried to f--- a Doberman pinscher, and we want $5 million. The dog want $2 million for pain and suffering.’"

Morgan sustained a broken leg, a broken femur, a broken nose, several broken ribs and head injuries in the crash. He was in a coma for weeks and was in a wheelchair for several months.

The comic faced a long road to recovery that included months of physical rehabilitation and cognitive therapy. He was left with permanent brain damage that he has said causes headaches, nosebleeds and problems with memory. In addition, Morgan struggled with trauma and depression and admitted he battled suicidal thoughts.

Morgan told People magazine in 2017 that joking about the accident helped him cope with the psychological toll it took on him.

"We all got a problem," Morgan said during his new special. "Everybody in this room got trauma. Everybody in this f------ room got trauma somehow. Everybody in this room. Everybody in this f------ room. I don't care how cool you look. You got trauma in your life.

"We all got f----- baggage. Everybody in this program, man, got baggage. Mine just happens to be Louis Vuitton.

"Speaking of Louis Vuitton. See, it gets hard for me to date women now because they all know I got money. Everybody know I got hit by the truck, everybody know that. I thank the Lord it was Walmart, not Walgreens."

As of Aug. 18, Walmart had a market capitalization of $425.28 billion, with Walgreens at $22.91 billion. FOX Business has reached out to Walmart and Walgreens for comment.

During his set, Morgan mused about his hometown of Brooklyn and joked about moving into a wealthier neighborhood due to the settlement money.

"Brooklyn's changing," he said. "Brooklyn has become a gentrified Brooklyn. If you don't know what gentrification is, it's where White people move into your neighborhood. The property value goes through the roof and n----- got to move out.

"I'm sorry. That's just the way the f--- it is. But since I got hit by that truck, I'm doing something I never did before. I'm moving in your neighborhood where the property value will plummet. I promise. It's going to hit rock bottom."

Morgan recounted a specific incident with a neighbor and quipped that he would be open to getting hit by a truck again from another multibillion-dollar corporation.

"You know who I just found out I live right next door to? I live right next door to the CEO of Pepsi. The CEO of Pepsi, the Asian woman. And she came over to my house with a housewarming gift. And I was thrown because it was one of the most kindest thing that anyone has ever done for me," he said.

Morgan joked that he told her "that it would be an honor for me to one day get hit by one of your trucks." "F--- them! Walmart, Pepsi, then I'm paid. Walmart and Pepsi? I'm paid," he added with a laugh.

In addition to joking about the accident, "Takin' It Too Far" featured a number of jokes about Morgan's experience dating again in his 50s. The Emmy Award nominee and his second wife Megan Wollover divorced in June 2020 after five years of marriage. He was previously married to Sabina Morgan, with whom he shares sons Gitrid, 37, Malcolm, 35, and Tracy Jr., 31.

"I'm dating again. I'm on Tinder. My Tinder profile is a Walmart truck dropping off a bag of money on my front lawn," the comedian joked.

Morgan concluded his comedy special with a bit about influencers who "tell you how you can make your life more successful" during which he once again joked about the accident.

"Bulls---," he said. "Look at me. I had my first son at 17. OK. I dropped out of high school. My father died of AIDS. I sold crack. I got arrested a few times. And, on top of all of that s---, I got hit by a f------ Walmart truck.

"That's it. Now, I'm not telling nobody to drop out of high school and not get they education and get hit by a WalMart truck. But look how your boy turned out," he said to thunderous applause from the audience.

"Takin' It Too Far" debut Aug. 17 and is streaming now on Max.