Sylvester Stallone gives an inside look at his Florida home after leaving LA behind

Sylvester Stallone is giving fans an inside look at his Florida home.

In a recent interview for the September/October cover of Veranda, Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin spoke about how they knew they had found the right house when they purchased their Palm Beach estate.

"We looked at some of the houses built after COVID, and they were monstrosities," Stallone told the outlet. "Monumental structures, but none of them embraced you or made you feel warm. You felt as though you were in a hotel lobby."

After house-hunting for some time, the couple looked at a home in Palm Beach with high ceilings and oversized windows, which was built in 2014. Flavin said what won her over was it was "a livable size."

Stallone echoed his wife's statement, explaining the house "doesn’t have eight living rooms for no reason." From the moment they first saw the home, "it automatically felt inviting," an important factor for both of them.

"I’ve always made every house we’ve ever had a home," Flavin said. "I don’t care if someone spills something. I can replace the rug or get it cleaned. We have three dogs and a cat and lots of children. Nothing we own is precious. Our family is precious, but the material things are not precious."

According to the home's designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, it is the only house in Palm Beach to have its own private beach.

In addition to the private beach, the home boasts a theater room filled with memorabilia from Stallone's various films, including a knife from "First Blood," the robe he wore in "Rocky" and the original Academy Award-nominated screenplay he wrote for "Rocky."

"The screening room definitely has a theme," Stallone explained. "It’s about where I came from."

Elsewhere in the house, there's a gym, a luxury primary suite, a keyhole swimming pool outside situated in the center of a manicured lawn, a bar and walls filled with Stallone's vast art collection.

One room boasts portraits of Stallone from "Rocky III" created by renowned artist Andy Warhol, while other rooms feature artwork by artist LeRoy Neiman, who traded paintings for a role as the ring announcer in the "Rocky" movies.

"I consider it like a wardrobe," Stallone said of his art collection. "You can only wear the same shirt so many times before you go, ‘God, I’d like to see if this other color works [with it].’

"With art, you can take a piece that you’ve become … maybe not blasé about, but you’re not exactly overwhelmed by it anymore. You move that piece to another room, now you’re invigorated. It’s like furniture: messing around, moving it around, constantly restimulating our minds."

Stallone and Flavin announced their plans to leave Los Angeles and move to Florida during the season 2 premiere of their reality show, "The Family Stallone," in February 2024.

"After long, hard consideration, your mother and I have decided, time to move on and leave the state of California permanently," he told his daughters Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia. "And, we're going to Florida."

Flavin added that their home is now "an empty nest" and that she needed a change. In a confessional, Stallone admitted "it's not an easy transition to Florida," but it was something his wife "really had her heart set on it," and he eventually "gave in."

Prior to starring in their own reality show, Flavin and Stallone were on the brink of divorce. Flavin filed for divorce from the "Rambo" star in August 2022 after 25 years of marriage. However, the two reconciled and were spotted out together shortly after.