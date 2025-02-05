Super Bowl 2025: Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Martha Stewart steal the show in big game day ads

Super Bowl LIX is coming up and audiences are gearing up for a great game.

In addition to the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, audiences are looking forward to seeing the commercials airing during the game, which usually star big-name celebrities.

This year promises the return of some of last year's most iconic commercials, as well as some unlikely duos coming together.

Here are some of the most highly anticipated ads featuring Hollywood's biggest stars.

Dunkin' Donuts featuring Ben and Casey Affleck and Jeremy Strong

The DunKings are back, for a new Super Bowl commercial.

A teaser trailer, which aired during the Grammy Awards, showed Ben Affleck starring in yet another commercial for Dunkin' Donuts, this time recruiting two more famous Bostonians, his brother Casey Affleck and Jeremy Strong.

In the teaser trailer, Ben and Casey can be seen wearing bright orange sweaters with Dunkin' Donuts patches sewn on, with Casey even sporting a bright pink hat and orange sunglasses. The ad starts with Ben pounding on Strong's dressing room door, with Casey telling him, "Jeremy is a method actor! He will come out when he is ready!"

Further poking fun at Strong's reputation for having an intense preparation process, Casey explains that Strong is "doing research," to which Ben replies, "I never did no research on nothin'! Look where I’m at!" After arguing, the two barge into the dressing room, only to find Strong soaking in a Dunkin' branded barrel full of coffee grounds.

"We’re doing a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial, right?" Strong replies confidently, still smothered in coffee. "I’m just trying to find the character. I think I found a way in. You’re from Boston, I’m from Boston. Dunkin’ is Boston. Boston is Paul Revere. One if by land, two if by sea. Red coats are coming."

After Strong shares that he would "be ready in like three hours," Casey quietly whispers to Ben that he "should have paid for Matt," referring to Matt Damon, who starred alongside Ben in the ad for Dunkin' Donuts last year.

The words "Suit up, America" and "Feb. 9, 2025" then flash on the screen.

Uber Eats featuring Martha Stewart, Matthew McConaughey and Greta Gerwig

Another set of Super Bowl commercials for Uber Eats have been released ahead of the big game, all starring Matthew McConaughey with different celebrities.

In the first ad, McConaughey and Martha Stewart are in the kitchen together as she is chopping vegetables for a salad. "So, tell me about your salad, Martha," he says in the clip, to which Stewart responds, "Well, it's a Caesar salad."

McConaughey then goes on to point out she's making the salad, "in a bowl," eliciting a simple, "Obviously" from Stewart. He then added, "I know what you're up to. This is a super bowl," and was met with confusion from Stewart.

"Well, a super bowl is at Caesars to help you sell your Caesars during the Super Bowl, is it not?" McConaughey said, making references to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where the big game will be played.

An annoyed Stewart then responds, "I just want to focus on my salad," a nod to her iconic 2002 interview on CBS News' "The Early Show," where she said the same sentence when the interviewer tried to ask questions about her insider trading scandal during a cooking segment.

McConaughey also stars in a series of other ads for Uber Eats in various forms. In one ad, he can be heard leaving multiple voicemails pitching films to director Greta Gerwig.

In another, McConaughey details his conspiracy theory that football was invented to sell food. The ad features many big stars, including Kevin Bacon, Stewart and Charli XCX. In the end, it turns out the whole thing was him making a pitch to Gerwig.

HexClad featuring Gordon Ramsay and Pete Davidson

Gordon Ramsay and Pete Davidson came together to star in the Super Bowl ad for HexClad, which is the first cookware brand to air a commercial during the big game.

In the ad, the celebrity chef is brought to Area 51, where he is tasked with preparing a meal for a newly-discovered alien species. While there, he comes into contact with a number of aliens, one of whom is attempting to make Ramsay's signature dish, a beef wellington.

After learning about the technologically advanced HexClad pans, which he is told were "developed using materials from an alien spacecraft" and were leaked to the public eight years ago, he finds out the alien he is cooking for is actually Davidson.

When a shocked Ramsay asks, "You're an alien?" Davidson replies with, "All famous people are aliens." Still confused, Ramsay points out that he is famous and not an alien, Davidson quips, "I meant like really famous people." A confused alien then asks Davidson, "Who is this guy?" further poking fun at Ramsay.

"We had a small list, and Gordon was the one who was like, ‘I want Pete Davidson,'" HexClad co-founder and CEO Danny Winer told The Hollywood Reporter. "It wasn’t a hard sell … Pete was a gem, and the two of them on the set, I mean, the only time there was a second take, it was when they were cracking each other up. There was great chemistry."

Mountain Dew featuring Seal and Becky G

Singers Becky G and Seal star in a new Super Bowl commercial for Mountain Dew, highlighting the Baja Blast flavor, which has hints of tropical lime flavoring.

The ad starts with Becky G standing in her kitchen, when all of a sudden, the Mountain Dude slides across her center island with a bottle of the Mountain Dew Baja Blast. As soon as the singer takes a sip, she and the Mountain Dude are transported onto a boat in the middle of "Baja Beach."

After landing in the boat, Becky G and the Dude come across a rock covered in seals singing a cover of the song "Kiss from a Rose," starting off with replacing "ba-ya-ya, ba-da-da-da-da-da, ba-ya-ya," with "baja, baja, baja, baja." It is soon revealed that the lead singer is in fact, Grammy Award-winning singer, Seal, with his face superimposed on a seal's body.

In the rhythm of the song, he continues to sing, "Baby, I compare it to a kiss from a lime, on the bay. Ooh, the more I think of it, it's strange I'm a seal, yeah. My flippers can't hold Mountain Dew, what a shame," as a bottle of Mountain Dew slips onto the rock between his flippers. "There is so much a seal can tell you, so much he can say. Dew remains, my power, my pleasure, my flame."

As he wrapped up his song, two Orcas jumped out of the ocean in sync on either side of him, as a volcano erupted behind him, giving his song the cinematic ending it deserved.

Following the performance, the camera pans back to the boat and a shocked Becky G, who definitively says "this is the weirdest thing I've ever seen." The camera then zooms out to show Seal, now in his human body, sitting with his legs crossed and drinking a bottle of Mountain Dew. "Good-looking seal," he says.

"I think Mountain Dew is synonymous with the Super Bowl," he told Fox News Digital. "The history that those two guys have had together speaks for itself, and so when I got the opportunity to be a part of that, it's obviously something I jumped at, and I'm so happy I did it, cause it's put a smile on people's faces and it's made people laugh. And it's made me cool to my kids."

Häagen-Dazs featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris

The cast of "The Fast and the Furious" had a mini reunion when filming the Super Bowl commercial for Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

In the commercial, Vin Diesel can be seen speeding down a canyon with views of the ocean on one side and his co-star, Michelle Rodriguez, in the passenger seat. As Diesel speeds up, Rodriguez pulls out a chocolate-covered Häagen-Dazs ice cream bar, and smiles as she bites into it.

In the next clip, Diesel has slowed down the car as the two of them each enjoy an ice cream bar, smile at each other and take in the scenic views surrounding them.

The two of them are soon joined by Ludacris, who pulls up beside them in a Jeep, and asks, "What happened to fast life?" Diesel just smiles and responds, with a Häagen-Dazs in his hand, "Not today." A shocked Ludacris shouts, "What? Are y'all kidding me?" as he drives away.

Diesel then turns up the music as the words "NOT SO FAST, NOT SO FURIOUS," flash on the screen.

Squarespace featuring Barry Keoghan

In a new Super Bowl ad for the website building company, Squarespace, Barry Keoghan returns to his home country of Ireland to tell everyone how the website can make their lives easier.

The ad sees Keoghan riding around the countryside on a donkey, with multiple laptops in tow. Throughout the commercial, he encounters many individuals either doing chores or engaging in a hobby, including playing an instrument, shepherding sheep or making horseshoes.

As he passes them, Keoghan throws a laptop, with the tab open on a website with more information on what they were doing, as he continues to preach about the benefits of Squarespace.

The commercial concludes with Keoghan riding off a cliff with his donkey as it continues to walk in thin air. The "Saltburn" actor then explained, "Making real what did be wanting to be, and now does be!" and the words, "A website makes it real" then flashed on the screen.

Keoghan's appearance in the ad and his character's dialogue was a callback to his role in the critically acclaimed film, "The Banshees of Inisherin," which was also filmed in Ireland and also featured a donkey as his co-star.

NerdWallet featuring Kieran Culkin

Academy Award-nominated actor, Kieran Culkin, is the voice behind NerdWallet's latest mascot – the genius whale.

In a new commercial for the personal finance company, Culkin voices a beluga whale. At the start of the commercial, viewers meet a man on a boat in what appears to be a whale-watching trip, taking pictures of the ocean, as a voice in the background announces that "the beluga whale has the IQ of a human genius."

Soon after, the man drops his phone into the ocean, but it's luckily picked up by Culkin's genius beluga. The whale then begins to tell the stunned man about the financial benefits of using NerdWallet, while also joking around with the man about being a genius.

The whale then swims away without giving the man his phone back, as the words "Letting NerdWallet do the work for you is genius," flash onto the screen.

"I never expected to be a whale here, but here it is!" Culkin told People earlier this week. "I showed my wife it to see what you think, and she actually laughed really hard."

TurboTax featuring Issa Rae

"Insecure" star Issa Rae can now cross starring in a Super Bowl commercial off her list.

TurboTax released a 16-second teaser trailer of their commercial for their "done-for-you" tax prep solutions, which is scheduled to air during the big game.

In the teaser, the actress can be seen carrying a box labeled "TAXES," full of receipts, which were flying away in the wind. Rae then looks into the camera and says, "It's 2025! This is taxes?" as the wind blows a piece of paper onto her face.

The words "A better way is coming. 2.9.25" then appear on the screen.