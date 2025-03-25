Stevie Wonder’s former LA home hits the market for $15 million

Stevie Wonder's Los Angeles home is now on the market for $15 million.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the musician purchased the home in 2000 as a gift for his then-wife, Kai Millard, for $2.8 million. The couple lived there together until their divorce in 2012, after which he moved out while Millard continued living there with their two sons.

"He says, ‘I want to show you something.' He had already purchased the house," she told the Wall Street Journal. "It just had this incredible, timeless architecture and breathtaking surroundings. It was on its own little hill and had lots of space."

When speaking to the outlet, Millard reflected on all the good times they spent in the home as a family, saying there was always music in the house, and as her children got older and learned to play the piano, "The family was always having great jam sessions."

Originally built in the 1990s, Millard kept the home relatively untouched for most of the time she lived there but reportedly spent over $3 million renovating parts of the home during the COVID-19 lockdown, making changes to the primary bedroom and the kitchen.

As her children are now older, Millard explained she finds the six-bedroom and six-bathroom, 11,120-square-foot house "very big" and believes now is "the right time to venture out into a new space."

Found at the end of a long gated private driveway is the home's double garage, with a large circular parking area in front of it. To the left of the garage is the grass-lined cement walkway leading to the oversized wooden front door.

Just past the grand entry room is the sizable family room. The room features extra-high ceilings and big windows on the walls, bringing in plenty of natural light, and a sliding door leading to the backyard.

It is currently furnished with a long tan sofa placed alongside the wall, two circular wooden coffee tables and wicker chairs, as well as a wine storage area and bar, making it the perfect area for entertaining guests.

The home's formal dining room features a unique lighting fixture made up of five circles of different sizes, which hovers over the wooden dining table fit for six guests.

Connected to the dining room is the home's enviable modern kitchen. The kitchen features many top-tier appliances, including a sub-zero refrigerator, a double oven with a large stovetop as well as a toaster oven.

One highlight of the room is a large eat-in center island with marble countertops and a sink. Just steps away from the center island is a breakfast nook, which acts as a less formal dining area.

Also found on the main level of the home is the den, which features a wood-burning fireplace as well as French doors leading to the backyard.

Millard is currently using the room as the workspace for her clothing design business, and it includes a few mannequins wearing her designs, as well as a large table to work on.

Elsewhere in the house is the spacious primary bedroom. The room features sliding glass doors which lead to a private balcony, looking out onto the property, as well as a large lounge area with a dual-sided fireplace.

On the other side of the dual-sided fireplace is the primary bedroom's second seating area, which currently includes a small piano and gray furniture as well as a large window providing views of the backyard.

The primary bedroom also boasts a large walk-in closet with a glass case to hold shoes as well as shelving to store handbags. It also features a spacious ensuite bathroom, which includes a huge standing shower and vanity and also a soaking tub located in front of large windows.

A junior primary bedroom is found elsewhere in the home. It features hardwood floors with a large white carpet covering a portion of it, as well as a flat-screen TV and an armchair in the corner. The room also boasts multiple windows looking out onto the property.

In addition, the junior suite also boasts a separate living room, currently furnished with a white couch and two green chairs, as well as a fluffy gray rug and some artwork hanging on the walls.

Down on the lower level, guests will find another living room, which features a wood-burning fireplace, white-titled flooring, a black and white rug, as well as a black couch and a zebra-print couch.

The room also includes a piano where the family would gather around and have jam sessions together.

A guest bedroom with its own ensuite bathroom can also be found on the lower level. The ensuite bathroom features a standing shower and a vanity, and the bedroom is currently furnished with a large desk and a small flat-screen TV.

One of the highlights of the home is the butler's kitchen found on the lower level. The kitchen features plenty of storage space, a toaster oven and a washer and dryer.

Large glass doors lead from the living room out to the lower level to the backyard, where guests will be greeted with a large lush grass area once they walk down a set of stairs outside.

On the other end of the grass field is the custom swimming pool, which also features a hot tub.