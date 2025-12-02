Sienna Miller lists English countryside cottage for $2.6M following recent pregnancy reveal

Sienna Miller is ready to part ways with her cottage in the English countryside.

The "American Sniper" actress has placed her home in Toweridge, West Wycombe on the market for $2.6 million, in partnership with listing agents Hugh Maconochie and Eddie Hamilton with Savills.

Originally built in the 16th century, Miller purchased the five-bedroom and four-bathroom home in the early 2000s and renovated it during the pandemic to add a few modern touches, according to Mansion Global.

In addition to the nearly 2,000-square-foot main house, the property also includes a guest suite, affectionately referred to as "The Outhouse." The converted garage acts as a space for guests, as it includes a studio bedroom, a wood-burning stove and a walk-in shower.

The home, which was featured in Architectural Digest in August 2022, also includes private gardens, including a wildflower meadow and a pond.

Miller recently shocked fans when she debuted her baby bump at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London, England, on Dec. 1 in a lingerie-style sheer dress.

This is the actress's third pregnancy, and second child with her boyfriend, Oli Green. The two welcomed their daughter in 2023, and she is also a parent to daughter Marlowe, 13, whom she shares with ex Tom Sturridge.

The "Horizon: An American Saga" star spoke to Elle UK in 2022 about her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 40.

"[The] pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me."

"Then I got to 40, and I froze some eggs," she added. "Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

Miller and Green sparked dating rumors in early 2022, and went on to make their red-carpet debut together in March at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The two remained quiet about their relationship, with Miller later announcing their pregnancy at a Vogue World: London event in September 2023.

She spoke about her relationship with Green during a June 2024 interview with Harper's Bazaar, explaining she "didn't expect to take it seriously" when they first began dating, but "then quite quickly, I fell in love."

Miller also addressed their 14-year age gap, saying, "I wasn’t like, ‘I’m gonna get a younger boyfriend,’" joking she actually thought, "Why are you so young? That's so annoying."

"There is a difference in the way that generation of men respect women," she said. "It’s specific to him, he is very wise and well-adjusted, but I do believe it’s also that generation. They have grown up with a slightly more level playing field. I see it in his female friends as well as in the men."