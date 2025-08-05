Shannen Doherty's LA home on the market for $9.5M a year after her death

Shannen Doherty's longtime home in Los Angeles is looking for its new owner.

The actress' home in Malibu is on the market for $9.5 million, in partnership with listing agent Chris Cortazzo with Compass. Doherty first purchased the home in 2004 for $2.56 million and lived there until her death in July 2024.

Found on a one-acre property, the 3,410-square-foot four-bedroom and five-bathroom home includes many contemporary features, as well as a few vintage elements, including oak floors, beamed ceilings, vintage fixtures and antique doors.

Additionally, the home has large floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors which allow for seamless indoor outdoor living. There is also an outdoor kitchen and multiple outdoor dining and lounging areas.

HOME WORTH $1.6M WITH 7,000 BOOKS AND FLOOR-TO-CEILING SHELVES TOUTED FOR 'CHARM AND CHARACTER'

The grounds also include tiered gardens with fruit trees and a swimming pool, as well as a guest house.

"I was fortunate to share an incredibly close bond with Shannen, whose deep and lasting friendship meant the world to me. When I sold her the property, she fell in love with it instantly. It was everything she wanted: a private compound with ocean views, a flat piece of land, a lush hedge for seclusion, and a stunning open floor plan," Cortazzo said.

He continued, "She transformed the home with her signature touch, turning it into one of the most beautiful and inviting spaces for entertaining. The open-concept kitchen flowed effortlessly into the dining and family rooms, framed by glass, all reflecting her love for connection. Shannen cherished a close-knit circle of loved ones, and this home became a sanctuary for her friends and family."

All proceeds from the sale will go to Doherty's estate.

Doherty's first big movie was the 1988 movie, "Heathers," in which she played one of the three Heathers. She later became a household name when she starred as Brenda Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

She went on to star in the first three seasons of the hit show, "Charmed," playing Prue Halliwell, the eldest of the trio of witches, which also included Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs. Her departure from both "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" came amid rumors of tension between her and co-stars or showrunners.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In 2015, Doherty announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She went into remission two years later but announced in 2020 that it had returned as stage four.

"When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer?’ and then ‘Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?,’ that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life," Doherty told People magazine in November 2023.

The actress kept fans updated about her health throughout her cancer battle, sharing the different treatments she tried after learning it had metastasized to her bones and her brain.

The actress died in July 2024, nearly 10 years after publicly sharing her initial breast cancer diagnosis.