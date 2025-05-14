Sean Connery's French Riviera 'Bond villa' hits market for $26.4 million

Sean Connery's longtime home in Europe is looking for its new owner.

The late "James Bond" actor's villa in the South of France has hit the real estate market for $26.4 million, and is listed with Savills.

Featured in some scenes in the 1983 Bond film "Never Say Never Again," the home reportedly is still affectionately referred to as "Sean's place" or the "Bond Villa," by locals.

Found at the edge of a cliff in the French Riviera on a one-acre property, the villa boasts breathtaking views of Nice, the Mediterranean Sea, Promenade des Anglais and the Old Port.

The acclaimed actor, who earned an Academy Award, two BAFTAs and three Golden Globe Awards, died in October 2020, due to complications associated with dementia.

Located on a winding road, the villa can be found behind a gate, which keeps paparazzi and over-enthusiastic fans at bay. Behind the gate is the wisteria vine-covered villa with a stone exterior, designed to replicate French architecture from the 1920s.

Stone-lined walkways can be found along the cliff's edge surrounding the home, giving visitors unobstructed views of the beauty of the area.

After coming through ornate double doors, guests will find themselves in the entryway, featuring colored tiled floors and immediate access to the grand staircase with wrought iron railings, leading to the upper level of the home.

Further inside the home is the reception room with window-lined walls showing grand views of the Mediterranean,

On the main level of the home is the living room, which has hardwood flooring, coffered ceilings and dark green walls, as well as a window looking out onto the majestic views surrounding the home.

The room is currently furnished with white couches with blue stripes and a large flat-screen TV, with artwork hanging on the walls.

In addition to the living room, the main level also boasts a kitchenette and another room.

The spacious primary bedroom takes up the entirety of the upper level, and features hardwood floors, multiple windows and enough space to house a large seating area.

The ensuite bathroom has tiled floors, as well as gray and green vertically striped walls. A large window takes up one of the walls, providing beautiful views of the French scenery.

In addition, the room also boasts his and hers sinks, unique sconce lighting and a sliding door that separates the bathroom. The primary bedroom also features a dressing room and a private balcony.

Elsewhere in the home are the remaining four bedrooms.

One of the key highlights of the home is the indoor swimming pool and spa area.

Once on the lower level, guests will also find a large spare room, which features hardwood floors, a beamed ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows which look out onto the view.

The room currently acts as a home gym, with a weight rack and bench, a treadmill, a rowing machine, a stationary bike and a stair climber, but can be used for a variety of purposes.

The gym opens up onto the home's expansive outdoor gardens and a heated outdoor infinity pool, found behind an iron gate encased in stone. With views of the sea below, anyone taking a dip in the pool feels as if they are swimming in the Mediterranean.

Above the swimming pool, the tiered backyard features multiple grass fields, adding even more beauty to the home.

Among the home's beautiful outdoor features is the outdoor dining area. Visitors will find a large table, big enough for eight or more diners, as there are extra chairs lining the gate in the back. The table is encompassed by tall trees and plants on either side.

Next to the table is a barbecue, making it the perfect space for entertaining.

The five-level home also features an elevator and a rooftop terrace.