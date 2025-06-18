Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Entertainment
Published

Roy Rogers' former Los Angeles home on market for $7.2 million

The legendary Western star's former Sherman Oaks estate hit the market after 54 years with the same family

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 18

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Hollywood legend Roy Rogers' former home is ready for a new owner. Rogers purchased the home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles in 1944 during World War II, according to Mansion Global.

"The property has 135 feet of 'sweeping frontage' on the avenue," listing agent Donovan Healy, a Coldwell Banker Luxury Property Specialist, said in a news release. "The property commands both presence and privacy, elevated above the street and set behind gates."

For the first time in 54 years, the house is on the market with an asking price of $7.2 million.

An inset of Roy Rogers over a split of the inside and outside of his home.

Roy Rogers' former home in Sherman Oaks is on the market for the first time in 54 years for $7.2 million. (Michael P. H. Clifford; Getty Images / Fox News)

ROY ROGERS' 'WEIRD' HOLLYWOOD MAKEOVER LEFT WESTERN FANS STUNNED, GRANDDAUGHTER SAYS

Originally built in 1939, the 5,035-square-foot home retains much of its original charm, with the listing calling the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home "the most significant offering to hit the market in years."

The long driveway leads to a four-car attached garage and a large lawn in the front.

A long driveway leads to the four-car garage, and features a manicured lawn to the left of it.

A long driveway leads to the four-car garage and features a manicured lawn to the left. (Michael P. H. Clifford / Fox News)

A set of brick stairs leads to the front door of the blue and white wood-paneled home.

A set of brick stairs leads to the front door of the white wood-paneled home. (Michael P. H. Clifford / Fox News)

A set of brick stairs, with a black iron railing, leads to the front door of the two-story home. Once inside, guests will find themselves in the foyer, which features dark hardwood floors and white crown molding. The room also includes a staircase leading to the upper levels and patterned wallpaper.

The entryway features wallpaper with navy blue designs, as well as hardwood floors and a staircase leading upstairs.

The entryway features wallpaper with navy blue designs, hardwood floors and a staircase leading upstairs. (Michael P. H. Clifford / Fox News)

The living room features blue walls, a wood-burning fireplace and a door leading to the backyard.

The living room features blue walls, a wood-burning fireplace and a door leading to the backyard. (Michael P. H. Clifford / Fox News)

From the foyer, visitors have access to the home's large formal living room, which has enough space for multiple seating areas.

In addition to a wood-burning fireplace, the formal living room also includes light blue walls and big windows bringing in natural light, as well as access to the backyard.

The library features wood-paneling on all the walls as well as a wood-burning fireplace.

The library features wood paneling on all the walls and a wood-burning fireplace. (Michael P. H. Clifford / Fox News)

Also accessible from the foyer is the den or library. The library features wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling wood-paneling with built-in bookshelves and a second wood-burning fireplace encased in bricks.

The kitchen features black tile floors with light blue and white striped wallpaper. The room also features a center island that provides extra storage space and a stovetop. 

The kitchen features a center island and a wall of windows.

The kitchen features a center island and a wall of windows. (Michael P. H. Clifford / Fox News)

The kitchen also includes an informal dining space with doors leading to the backyard.

The kitchen includes an informal dining space with doors leading to the backyard. (Michael P. H. Clifford / Fox News)

Connected to the kitchen is an informal dining area with double glass doors that open to the backyard.

A formal dining room can be found through a doorway in the kitchen. The room includes dark hardwood floors and light green walls with the lower third adorned with white wainscoting.

The dining room features green walls with white wainscotting on the lower third and two windows.

The dining room features green walls with white wainscoting on the lower third and two windows. (Michael P. H. Clifford / Fox News)

The home also includes a game room with a pool table and a bar, with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The home includes a game room with a pool table and a bar with floor-to-ceiling windows. (Michael P. H. Clifford / Fox News)

Double doors lead from the formal dining room to a sunroom with red carpeting and wood-paneled walls and multiple floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors leading to the backyard.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The backyard features a courtyard with red benches and a brick area.

The backyard features a courtyard with red benches and a brick area. (Michael P. H. Clifford / Fox News)

A luxurious primary bedroom can be found on the upper level of the home, in addition to two additional guest suites. A fourth bedroom is located on the main level of the home.

Just outside the kitchen is a circular cement courtyard lined with red benches, with a tree in the center encased with a circular red bench. The area also features an outdoor kitchen, including a barbecue.

The backyard also features a sizable swimming pool and grass area.

The backyard features a sizable swimming pool and grass area. (Michael P. H. Clifford / Fox News)

The home has plenty of space outside to explore the property.

The home has plenty of space outside to explore the property. (Michael P. H. Clifford / Fox News)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The upper level of the backyard includes a sizable swimming pool with a diving board.