Roy Rogers' former Los Angeles home on market for $7.2 million

Hollywood legend Roy Rogers' former home is ready for a new owner. Rogers purchased the home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles in 1944 during World War II, according to Mansion Global.

"The property has 135 feet of 'sweeping frontage' on the avenue," listing agent Donovan Healy, a Coldwell Banker Luxury Property Specialist, said in a news release. "The property commands both presence and privacy, elevated above the street and set behind gates."

For the first time in 54 years, the house is on the market with an asking price of $7.2 million.

Originally built in 1939, the 5,035-square-foot home retains much of its original charm, with the listing calling the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home "the most significant offering to hit the market in years."

The long driveway leads to a four-car attached garage and a large lawn in the front.

A set of brick stairs, with a black iron railing, leads to the front door of the two-story home. Once inside, guests will find themselves in the foyer, which features dark hardwood floors and white crown molding. The room also includes a staircase leading to the upper levels and patterned wallpaper.

From the foyer, visitors have access to the home's large formal living room, which has enough space for multiple seating areas.

In addition to a wood-burning fireplace, the formal living room also includes light blue walls and big windows bringing in natural light, as well as access to the backyard.

Also accessible from the foyer is the den or library. The library features wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling wood-paneling with built-in bookshelves and a second wood-burning fireplace encased in bricks.

The kitchen features black tile floors with light blue and white striped wallpaper. The room also features a center island that provides extra storage space and a stovetop.

Connected to the kitchen is an informal dining area with double glass doors that open to the backyard.

A formal dining room can be found through a doorway in the kitchen. The room includes dark hardwood floors and light green walls with the lower third adorned with white wainscoting.

Double doors lead from the formal dining room to a sunroom with red carpeting and wood-paneled walls and multiple floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors leading to the backyard.

A luxurious primary bedroom can be found on the upper level of the home, in addition to two additional guest suites. A fourth bedroom is located on the main level of the home.

Just outside the kitchen is a circular cement courtyard lined with red benches, with a tree in the center encased with a circular red bench. The area also features an outdoor kitchen, including a barbecue.

The upper level of the backyard includes a sizable swimming pool with a diving board.