Rosie O'Donnell's feud with Trump heats up as her former Miami mansion fetches $35M

Rosie O'Donnell's former home in Miami found its new owner.

The 11,104-square-foot home in the luxurious Star Island neighborhood, which once belonged to the comedian, recently sold for $35.3 million, in partnership with Liz Hogan of Compass, who represented both buyer and seller.

Originally built in 1923, O'Donnell purchased the home in 1999. The talk-show host sold the oceanfront estate to the late couple David and Linda Frankel for $16.5 million in 2013.

In addition to the 8-bedroom main house, the 1.1-acre property also includes two guesthouses, a boathouse, a swimming pool and 200 feet of waterfront property with a private dock.

ELLEN DEGENERES BLAMES TRUMP FOR HER US EXODUS

The buyer is Russell Weiner, founder of Rockstar Energy. Fox News Digital has learned he intends to expand the estate to about 15,000 square feet and add amenities including a spa, gym and cabana.

The home is surrounded by towering palm trees and tropical landscaping.

Other famous faces who own property on Star Island include Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, Rick Ross, and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

O’Donnell sold her Star Island property in 2013 but kept other residences in the U.S. She most recently sold a New York City penthouse in May 2025 for $4.75 million, according to the New York Post.

The "A League of Their Own" star made waves when she announced in March 2025 that she had fled the United States and moved to Ireland following President Donald Trump's win in the 2024 presidential election.

"It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say," the 62-year-old said in a video on TikTok. "And the people have been so loving, so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful."

She added, "Although I was someone who never thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child."

O'Donnell and Trump's feud goes back decades, beginning when she criticized him while hosting "The View." During a July appearance on the Irish radio show, " Sunday with Miriam," O'Donnell said she is "very proud" to stand up against him, claiming "he still uses me as a punching bag and a way to sort of rile his base."

Following O'Donnell's move to Ireland, President Trump threatened to revoke her United States citizenship. "Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," he wrote on Truth Social at the time.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he continued.

Shortly after his initial threats, O'Donnell took to social media in response, calling the president a "dangerous old soulless man."

"The president of the USA has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is - a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself," she wrote. "This is why i moved to Ireland - he is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity."

The president renewed his threat to revoke her citizenship on Wednesday, explaining "we are giving serious thought" to the issue. He wrote, "She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"

O'Donnell responded to the new threats on social media on Thursday.

"He can't do that because it's against the Constitution, and even the Supreme Court has not given him the right to do that ... he's not allowed to do that, the only way you're allowed to take away someone's citizenship is if they renounce it themselves, and I will never renounce my American citizenship," the "Harriet the Spy" star said. "I am a very proud citizen of the United States."

"I am also getting my citizenship here so I can have dual citizenship in Ireland and the United States because I enjoy living here," she added. "It's very peaceful. I love the politics of the country. I love the people and their generous hearts and spirit. And it's been very good for my daughter. But I still want to maintain my citizenship in the United States. My children are there. I will be there visiting and go to see them. And I have the freedom to do that, as does every American citizen."