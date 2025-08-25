Roseanne Barr moves to Texas, puts 46-acre Hawaiian ranch on the market

Roseanne Barr's ranch in Hawaii is looking for a new owner.

The 72-year-old actress has listed her 46-acre ranch on the Hamakua Coast on the Big Island of Hawaii for $1.95 million, in partnership with listing agent Paul Stukin of Deep Blue, HI.

"I’ve represented many iconic properties, but this one stands apart," Stukin said. "With macadamia sustaining Hawai‘i’s economy, the farm shows how land and community thrive together."

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home features 2,716 square feet of living space and was the setting for Barr's 2011 Lifetime series, "Roseanne's Nuts."

OPRAH WINFREY HITS BACK AT CLAIMS HER PRIVATE ROAD ON MAUI ESTATE WAS CLOSED DURING TSUNAMI EVACUATION

Designed for indoor/outdoor living, the home's front porch features stunning views of the coastline and surrounding orchards, and the grounds also include a swimming pool with a waterslide and adjacent pool house.

In addition, the property boasts an art studio, outdoor bamboo shower and soaking tub, a greenhouse and a garage/workhouse.

Barr told The Robb Report she purchased the home when her son was young and, together with her family, decided "to build a sustainable home and help feed struggling families in Hawaii." The ground features macadamia trees spread across rolling acreage, complemented by avocados, finger limes, apple bananas and tangerines.

"I’m inspired to sell because, frankly, I’m just too damn old to keep doing this," she told the outlet. "The land deserves someone with the spirit and energy to care for it the way it should be. I still own a smaller property in Waimea and now live in Texas, where I’m involved in many exciting projects. I simply don’t have the time to give this place the love and attention it truly deserves."

The "Roseanne" star spoke with Fox News Digital in June about what her life in Texas is like. She explained she spends a lot of time outside, noting "I'm doing a lot of mowing." Despite a few mowing injuries, the star maintains that Texas is where she wants to be.

Her son previously mentioned Barr was thinking of leaving Texas for Palm Beach, but the star stated she changed her mind.

"I love it down there. I really do, and I was considering doing it, but then there was this one day that was so damn hot. And I [was] just like, 'I think I'd rather burn in hell than live here in the sun.' It was so hot. I mean, Texas is hot, too, but oh my God. I like to go to a place where you can smoke cigarettes in the summer. I couldn't even smoke a cigarette over there, and I can't have that," Barr said.

The comedian became a household name when she starred in the sitcom "Roseanne" for nine seasons, from 1988 to 1996. The show resonated with audiences for its portrayal of the struggles of a working-class family who, although they had their disagreements, were always there for one another.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Due to its popularity, the show was brought back in 2018 for a 10th season, with much of its original cast returning, including Barr. The show was canceled after one season following remarks Barr made on social media about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett that were deemed racist. The show was then rebranded as "The Conners."

While the other cast members were brought back for "The Conners," Barr was not asked to appear on the show. Following the scandal, she sat down with Fox News' Sean Hannity, saying "I feel like I have apologized and explained and asked for forgiveness," later adding that she never meant to hurt anybody or say anything negative about an entire race of people."

During her interview with Fox News Digital, she shared that she is no longer in contact with her former castmates.

"No, I'm not friends with none of them. They're all in the past. I have pleasant memories of what fun we had – wish them all the best. And no, we don't talk. I've moved on from that horrendous ending and chapter of my life, but you know, I don't hold any bitterness or nothing to them, but my God, what fun we had on that show.

"And I was sorry they f---ed it all up with their greed and ridiculous stupidity to f--- all that up. F--- them, but I wish them well," she said.