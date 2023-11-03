Robin Williams' San Francisco home selling for $25M

Robin Williams and his ex-wife Marsha's longtime San Francisco home has hit the market for $25 million.

The property, represented by Compass realty, was originally built in 1926 and restored by Robin and Marsha. The three-story estate has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and is deemed "Sea Cliff's crown jewel," per the listing.

Per Compass, Marsha is looking to downsize since her children with the late comedian have all moved out of the house.

"Marsha and Robin Williams took the house down to the studs and rebuilt it in the early '90s, updating all the major systems," listing agent Steven Mavromihalis said.

"They expanded the home to its current 10,598 square feet on three levels. However, they took great pains to preserve the rare and valuable building materials used in 1926, which are simply no longer available in the construction of modern homes," he concluded.

The home has views of the Pacific Ocean and the Golden Gate Bridge and is completely private. The Williams' home is walled, gated and about 17,149 square feet. The home is broken up into three stories and is described as an "elegant Italian Renaissance Style Villa."

"A century of dedication, artistry, and pride of craftmanship is evident in every architectural detail, which includes wide plank oak flooring, intricately carved paneled doors, handcrafted tilework, handsome built-in cabinetry, elaborate crown molding, and exposed beamed ceilings including an ornately patterned vaulted ceiling above the central staircase," the listing states.

The home features a media room, a private library, and a whiskey room with double French doors that open to a garden. The kitchen is an eat-in style with an adjacent butler's pantry.

The primary suite has panoramic water views that include the Pacific Ocean and the Golden Gate Bridge. Four additional bedrooms with two full baths and a home office complete the upper level of the home.

The garden level, or the main floor, has a guest apartment with its own entrance, a full fitness center with its own bathroom and sauna, a wine cellar, pantry and storage closets.

Throughout the house there are multiple "safe rooms," according to the listing. There is also a full-sized, ventilated vault built into the home.

The Williams' home features a four-car garage with "extensive storage cabinetry."

Robin and Marsha tied the knot in 1989 before divorcing in 2010. Marsha was the late comedian's second wife, and the former couple shared daughter, Zelda, and a son, Cody. He said "I do" for the first time to Valerie Velardi in 1978 and the couple was together for 10 years before ending their union in 1988. They shared a son, Zak.

Robin wed for the third time in 2011 to Susan Schneider. The couple was together until his death in 2014. He was 63.