Red Hot Chili Peppers front man's former LA home on the market for $11.25M

The former home of Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis is up for sale.

Kiedis bought the home in 2004, at the height of his fame with the rock band, and lived there for three years before selling to Hollywood director and screenwriter, Akiva Goldsman, who received four Academy Awards for writing the 2001 film "A Beautiful Mind."

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home was originally built in 1951 and still maintains much of its old-world charm, boasting high ceilings, exposed wooden beams and fireplaces in nearly every common area.

Spanning 6,000 square feet, the home is listed for $11.25 million by agents Carl Gambino and Alyson Richards of Compass, who share the listing with Drew Fenton at Carolwood Real Estate.

Found at the end of a long driveway, the exterior of the home is covered in green vines and purple flowers which drape over the windows and archways. The European-style home looks like it belongs in the Italian countryside and is surrounded by trees on either side, adding an element of privacy to the property.

Once inside, guests will find a spacious grand living room with high ceilings, tiled terracotta floors, exposed wooden beams and one of the many wood-burning fireplaces in the home. The room also features multiple large windows, which bring in plenty of natural light, and has a door leading to the backyard.

Through an archway in the living room, visitors will find the dining room, which has enough space for a table large enough for eight. The room has a floor-to-ceiling mirror, a unique blue dining room table, a window with cushioned seating underneath and a fireplace surrounded by light green tiles.

Continuing on through the home's semi-open floor plan, guests will enter the family room, which has many unique features. Unlike the previous two rooms, the family room features an all-wood ceiling with a skylight, as well as a less formal dining area.

Additionally, the room has a wood-burning fireplace, which protrudes out slightly from the wall, and boasts built-in bookshelves on both sides. On either side of the fireplace there is a big window. The left side features a cushioned seating area under the window, and the right side features a small desk area.

Elsewhere in the home is the spacious kitchen, which opens up into a casual sitting area in front of large windows, bringing natural light into the room. On either side of the window is a door leading to an outdoor sitting area.

Parts of the kitchen, including a breakfast nook, storage cabinets and part of the end of a countertop, extend out into the sitting area, fully combining the kitchen with the living space.

The slightly narrow kitchen features a farmhouse sink placed underneath a window looking out onto the yard, as well as wooden countertops, white cabinets and built-in shelves beneath a microwave oven.

One of the home's unique features is the dedicated office space, which is housed inside an old bell tower. Accessed through a spiral staircase, the room is currently being used as an office, but it can also be used as a workout room.

The cozy room is encased with windows and features a wooden ceiling and brick floors.

The home's second level is dedicated to the primary bedroom, which features a stone fireplace, as well as Juliet balconies which look out into the front yard and the home's driveway.

Connected to the primary bedroom is the luxurious ensuite bathroom, which features a standing shower, a soaking tub, double vanities and another fireplace, with dark black hardwood floors.

The remaining four bedrooms are found throughout the home, all which hold big windows looking out into the backyard, with some featuring doors leading to the yard.

Many of the home's more stunning features are found in the backyard, which has an outdoor dining area composed of a long wooden table large enough for eight, situated near an outdoor fireplace. The dining table faces out onto the end of the property in the hills, providing diners with views of the valley below and surrounding hills.

The yard continues to wrap around the rest of the home, with a path with many beautiful details along the way. On this path, guests will find a small shallow pool and a fountain and an old wooden bench placed on a gravel patch surrounded by greenery.

Elsewhere in the backyard is the swimming pool, which is accessed through a vine-draped trellis. The heated swimming pool also features an attached hot tub.