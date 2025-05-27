Quincy Jones' sprawling Bel Air estate listed for $59.9M

Quincy Jones' Los Angeles home is looking for its new owner.

The record producer and composer's Bel Air estate is on the market for $59.9 million in partnership with listing agents David Kramer and Andrew Buss of the David Kramer Group at Compass.

He moved into the home in the early 2000s, following years of construction. He lived there until his death in November 2024 at the age of 91 from pancreatic cancer.

"My father loved his home so much. He created it from the ground up with his boundless imagination and the talent of his high school friend, legendary architect Jerry Allison," the mogul's daughter, Rashida Jones, said in a statement. "Our family has a lifetime worth of wonderful memories and meaning imbued in this home. We hope the new owner will continue the legacy of love and laughter and beauty that is synonymous with the name Quincy Jones."

QUINCY JONES, LEGENDARY PRODUCER AND COMPOSER, DIES AT 91: ‘TRULY ONE OF A KIND’

Jones commissioned his high school friend to help build his home, which he styled after the South African hotel The Palace of the Lost City, which was also designed by his friend Allison.

Located behind gates at the end of a cul-de-sac, the five-bedroom and 17-bathroom home offers approximately 24,920-square-feet of living space and sits on a 2.3-acre promontory.

"This is a rare opportunity to acquire one of the finest properties in all of Los Angeles," Kramer said in a statement. "There are homes built for spec, and others that seem to trade hands often—but then there are homes like this, which almost never come to market. It’s truly special. Add to that the legacy of Quincy Jones, and it becomes not just a unique architectural offering, but a piece of cultural history."

A large driveway leads to a circular motorcourt, suitable for many cars to park in, which is lined with tall trees and smaller plants.

Once inside, guests will be greeted with the central feature of the home, a rotunda, which he designed "after an African mud hut," according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Inside the rotunda is the home's living room, which boasts cream-colored carpet floors with floor-to-ceiling windows lining the wall, providing picturesque views of the surrounding landscape.

Connected to the living room is a library, bar and an outdoor terrace with a seating area.

"The design and details of the home are exceptional, and it’s ideally positioned on a massive promontory parcel in an A+ location," Buss said. "There are sweeping 270-degree views of the San Gabriel Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, and the city skyline. It’s the kind of property where every element—location, land, views, privacy and architecture—aligns in a way that’s almost never seen."

In addition to the living room, the central area of the house also features a double-height atrium wine bar, tasting room and cellar, which leads to an indoor garden.

Elsewhere in the home is the game room and cabana, which opens up to the sizable swimming pool and outdoor oasis, with lush green grass surrounding the perimeter of the home.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The home's east wing features the luxurious primary suit, which boasts many enviable features, including a spa-style ensuite bathroom, multiple walk-in closets, a gym and a private balcony.

In addition to the primary bedroom, guests will also find a formal dining room, a family room, kitchen, butler's pantry and the staff's living quarters.

The home's additional bedrooms, including a junior primary with its own living room, ensuite, walk-in closet and terrace can be found in the home's west wing.

Also included in the sale of the home is a screening room, dedicated office space with its own reception area, a security office and a gallery.

Each of the home's wings features its own set of staircases leading to the upper levels, as well as elevators.

The outside of the home boasts multiple outdoor seating areas, including an outdoor dining space which features a table large enough for 10 diners. The area also boasts an outdoor wood-burning fireplace.

A smaller dining and lounge area is situated elsewhere in the backyard.

In addition to the many large grass areas surrounding the home, the property also boasts a tennis court.