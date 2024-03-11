Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's former London home selling for $38M: 'A place of peace'

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's former home is on sale for the first time in decades.

Mercury bought the Neo-Georgian-style home in 1980 with his close friend, Mary Austin, to use as his "country house in London." Known as Garden Lodge, the legendary singer enjoyed the home for 11 years before he died from AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991.

Following his death, Mercury left the home to Austin. She has been maintaining the home for the past 30 years and has now put it up for sale for "an excess of" 30 million pounds, which is around $38 million.

FREDDIE MERCURY 'TIME WAITS FOR NO ONE' VIDEO DROPS AFTER 32 YEARS

"This house has been the most glorious memory box, because it has such love and warmth in every room," Austin said in a statement. "It has been a joy to live in, and I have many wonderful memories here.

"Now that it is empty, I’m transported back to the first time we viewed it," she continued. "Ever since Freddie and I stepped through the fabled green door, it has been a place of peace, a true artist’s house, and now is the time to entrust that sense of peace to the next person."

Seeped in musical history, the mansion boasts a two-story drawing room in the center, which once was home to the grand piano that Mercury used when writing "Bohemian Rhapsody." The piano, and many of Mercury's other belongings, were sold in an auction last year.

Many of the home's unique features were designed by Mercury himself and preserved by Austin. Some of these features include citrus-toned yellow walls in the dining room, the molding on the ceiling that features emerald-colored lining, and the floor-to-ceiling mirrors in one of the closets, which once housed Mercury's plethora of elaborate stage costumes.

Surrounded by stone walls, the mansion boasts secluded gardens, which act as the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar, now-Tanzania, Mercury's family moved to London when the Zanzibar Revolution broke out. After trying out different bands, Mercury met Brian May, John Deacon and Roger Taylor, and together they formed the legendary rock band Queen.

As a member of the band, Mercury released 14 studio albums, played more than 700 live concerts, including the iconic performance at Live Aid in 1985, sold out stadiums, released many iconic singles and changed the fabric of music forever.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Four years after his death, the remaining three band members combed through Mercury's archives to put together the album "Made in Heaven," which Mercury had begun working on while his health was declining. The album was the last to feature vocals from Mercury and is special to both the band members and the fans.

In 2014, the band announced the launch of the "Queen + Adam Lambert Tour 2014–2015" with "American Idol" alum Adam Lambert taking over for Mercury on vocals. They continued to perform together with a tour in 2020, which wrapped up in 2022 due to COVID.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I’m a lifelong Freddie Mercury fan — I think he is irreplaceable," Lambert told The Post in February 2023. "I think we’re all very clear that … it’s not been a replacement. It’s not been [me] taking over. It’s always felt like a collaboration that allows us to celebrate Freddie, that allows us to celebrate the music of the band. I feel, in many ways, that I’m of service to Brian and Roger so that they can get onstage and perform their songs. And you couldn’t ask for a better job."