Queen frontman Adam Lambert’s 1950s LA home sells for $6.2M

Adam Lambert's Los Angeles home has found its new owner.

The 5,028-square-foot home sold for $6.2 million in partnership with listing agent, Greg Holcomb of Carolwood Estates.

Originally built in 1952, the home includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as multiple floor-to-ceiling windows which create a seamless indoor/outdoor living space.

In addition, the three-story home also features sweeping views of the city below, as well as an attached two-car garage, a swimming pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and fire pit.

Lambert first entered the public eye when he competed on season eight of "American Idol" in 2009. Although he finished in second place, losing to Kris Allen, Lambert has gone on to have a successful career in the music industry.

Following his time on the singing competition show, Lambert had a successful career as a solo artist, putting out multiple albums. His most recent one, "High Drama," was released in 2023.

He also made a number of television appearances on popular shows, including "Pretty Little Liars" and "Glee," and made his Broadway debut as the Emcee in "Cabaret" in 2024.

"I was doing theater all the way up until I auditioned for ‘American Idol.’ I was 28 when I did ‘American Idol.’ Theater was sort of the trajectory I was on," he told Paper Magazine in October 2024. "And I wasn't in New York, I was in LA doing theater, and there's not a lot there — but I was doing what I could find. And I always thought, 'Oh, one of these days I'm going to move to New York. One of these days, when I have the right gig, I'm going.'"

Just a few years after his time on "American Idol," Lambert began touring with the remaining members of the band Queen in 2012, taking the place of Freddie Mercury as the band's vocalist.

His relationship with the band began when he was still on the competition show, when Lambert and Allen sang "We Are the Champions" during the show's finale with band members Brian May and Roger Taylor playing the instruments.

After initially joining them as a surprise guest for a few shows, Lambert officially joined the band as the main vocalist in 2012 for the Queen + Adam Lambert Tour. They continued to play together throughout the years, with their most recent performance taking place in February 2024 during The Rhapsody Tour.

"Oh, it always depends on my mood," he told Travel and Leisure in December 2024 about his favorite song to perform on tour. "I love ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ because it's sort of aggressive and funky. I like singing ‘The Show Must Go On’ just for the challenge of it. It's a hard one, very athletic. So is ‘Who Wants to Live Forever?’ That tends to be like a big thing."