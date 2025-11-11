Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's New York apartment hits market for first time in 40 years for $1.69M

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's former New York apartment is officially on the market for the first time in more than 40 years.

The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment — previously owned by the legendary Hollywood couple — is listed for $1.69 million with listing agents Noble Black, Jennifer Kaufman Stillman and Jeffrey Gageby of the Corcoran Group.

Originally built in 1925, the apartment was used by Newman and Woodward as an office and guest suite, as it was located one floor below their main residence in the same building.

In addition to picturesque views of Central Park, the home features a 24-hour doorman, a fitness center, a bike room and other amenities.

The couple shared both the penthouse and the guest apartment over the course of their marriage. The two-bedroom and two-bathroom penthouse above sold in July for $14 million. It was listed by their children at the time, on behalf of Woodward, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2007.

Newman and Woodward first met in 1953 when they were both cast in the Broadway play, "Picnic," and tied the knot five years later in January 1958. They were married for 50 years and made 16 films together before Newman's death in September 2008.

While often hailed as one of Hollywood's greatest power couples, their daughters, Clea and Melissa, told Closer Weekly in October 2022 that their parents' marriage was "complicated."

"There is this fairy tale of my parents’ perfect marriage," Melissa said, adding that things weren't "all ice cream and cake" at home. "There was a vibe of tension in the house that would sort of come and go."

Clea also recalled there being tension in the house growing up, telling the outlet that while her parents could often get "dramatic" when fighting with one another, "they also fought really hard to stay together."

In his memoir, "Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man," which was published posthumously in 2022, Newman described his relationship with Woodward, saying the actress brought out a side of him that hadn't existed before.

"Joanne gave birth to a sexual creature," Newman said in an excerpt obtained by People magazine. "We left a trail of lust all over the place. Hotels and public parks and Hertz Rent-A-Cars."

Newman was married when he met Woodward in 1953, but their attraction was immediate, and they began engaging in an affair.

The two were married the same year Newman finalized his divorce from his first wife, Jackie Witte, who he shared three children with. They then moved into their Beverly Hills estate and later settled into their home in Westport, Connecticut.

"Joanne and I still drive each other crazy in different ways," he said. "But all the misdemeanors, the betrayals, the difficulties have kind of evened themselves out over the years."

Newman died of lung cancer in September 2008 at age 83.