Ozzy Osbourne's Los Angeles condo listed at $2.37M following his death

Black Sabbath frontman's Sierra Towers unit includes one bedroom and two private terraces

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s condo in Los Angeles is on the market.

Less than four months after Ozzy's death, the West Hollywood condo was placed for sale for $2.37 million, in partnership with Jonah Wilson, Josh Greer and Rudy Serrato of Carolwood Estates.

Located on the 10th floor of the Sierra Towers building, the unit features more than 1,200-square-feet of living space, which includes one bedroom and one-and-a-half bathrooms.

In addition to a spacious living room and galley kitchen, the home also features two private terraces, one off the living room and another attached to the bedroom.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne at a Showtime event split with an image of the inside of their Los Angeles condo.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Los Angeles condo is on the market for $2.4 million. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Showtime; Tyler Hogan Photography)

The building's amenities include 24-hour security, valet parking, fitness facilities, an outdoor pool, a steam room, extra storage and other perks.

Ozzy died on July 22 at the age of 76. The "Iron Man" singer was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003, but didn't speak publicly about his diagnosis until 2020.

The living room features access to a private outdoor terrace.

The living room features access to a private outdoor terrace. (Tyler Hogan Photography)

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Prior to his death, Ozzy performed with Black Sabbath one last time in Birmingham, England. The 10-hour show on July 5 was hosted by Jason Momoa, and featured performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jack Black, Steven Tyler and more.

The galley kitchen features an eat-in island and wooden cabinets.

The galley kitchen features an eat-in island and wooden cabinets. (Tyler Hogan Photography)

Known as The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy is often regarded as one of the pioneers of heavy metal who influenced the sound and image of the genre.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006.

The bedroom features a large bed with a soft headboard and a sliding glass door.

The home's only bedroom is spacious. (Tyler Hogan Photography)

A terrace with two chairs.

The condo has two private outdoor terraces. (Tyler Hogan Photography)

His daughter, Kelly Osbourne, recently paid tribute to her dad, choosing to dress her son Sidney up as her dad for Halloween. She posted a video of her son dressed in a skeleton costume holding a stuffed bat, which he used to recreate the infamous moment his grandpa bit the head off a live bat on stage in 1982.

Fans in the comments section got a kick out of the video, sharing gifs of the famous Ozzy moment while others noted familial similarities.

"Welcome back Ozzy," one fan wrote, while another added, "He has his grandpas smile 🦇🥹🖤🎃." A third chimed in with, "He's definitely an Osbourne 🦇🖤."

Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne at the Grammy Awards in January 2020.

Ozzy's daughter paid tribute to her late dad with her son's Halloween costume. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images)

