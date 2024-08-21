Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment
Published

Olivia Wilde's former Los Angeles home hits the market for $4.8 million

In addition to Wilde, puppeteer Jim Henson's son, Brian Henson, also previously lived in the home

Josh and Heather Altman of Bravo’s "Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles" explain the impact of the city’s so called "mansion tax" on buyers and sellers at all levels. video

‘Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles’ stars explain how the new ‘mansion tax’ is affecting the real estate market in the city

Olivia Wilde's former home is ready for a new owner.

The Los Angeles house that the actress-director once called home is currently on the market for $4.8 million. Realtors Patricia Ruben and Alan Melkonyan of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.

Built in 1929, the Spanish-style home features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms over 3,284 square feet, and is situated on 0.21 acres. The white home with red clay roof shingles is surrounded by greenery, including grass, shrubs and trees.

In addition to Wilde, the house has been home to many famous faces, including Brian Henson, the son of American puppeteer Jim Henson, who gave voice and movement to the Muppet, Kermit the Frog.

A split of a living room and exterior of a home with an inset of Olivia Wilde in the middle.

Olivia Wilde's former home is on the market for $4.8 million. (JC Olivera/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios | Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

Outside the front door is a small courtyard adorned with red Malibu tile, with the entrance just steps away from an outdoor barbecue, seating area and firepit. 

Upon entering the home, guests are greeted with the same red tile found in the front courtyard, as well as staircases both in front of them and to the right, both leading to different rooms. 

The home's entry features two staircases going in different directions.

The home's entry features two staircases going in different directions. (Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

One of the paths leads to a small room with seating underneath a wall of windows, providing a perfect view of the greenery surrounding the home. The room also features a Juliet balcony that looks out onto the living room.

The living room is accessed from a set of stairs directly in front of the front door. The spacious room features a wood-burning fireplace, high vaulted ceilings with exposed wood, a door leading to the outside, and plenty of windows providing natural light.

The main floor of the home features a sitting room with a lounge area under a wall of windows.

The main floor of the home features a sitting room with a lounge area under a wall of windows. (Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

The living room features vaulted exposed wood ceilings, a fireplace and a Juliet balcony.

The living room features vaulted exposed wood ceilings, a fireplace and a Juliet balcony. (Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

Elsewhere on the main level of the home is the luxurious kitchen, which features a large center island with a large farmhouse sink, seating on one side and cabinets and storage space on the other.

In addition, the room also features state-of-the-art appliances, including a large oven and a hidden refrigerator cabinet. 

The kitchen features a large center island and a breakfast nook in the corner.

The kitchen features a large center island and a breakfast nook in the corner. (Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

The kitchen leads to the front patio with a barbecue and seating around a fire pit.

The kitchen leads to the front patio with a barbecue and seating around a firepit. (Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

A breakfast nook featuring a blue sectional sofa is found in the corner of the kitchen, across from a glass door that leads to the front patio and seating area.

One of the highlights of the home is the designated office space with hardwood floors, green paneled walls with unique light fixtures and built-in bookshelves. The main draw of the office is the large wood-burning fireplace.

The home features a designated office space with a monogrammed fireplace.

The home features a designated office space with a fireplace. (Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

The home features a movie theater with a large projector and a bar.

The home features a movie theater with a large projector and a bar. (Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

The home also includes a cozy home theater with a large projector and bar.

Three ensuite bedrooms are found throughout the home, each with its own unique charm. One of the bedrooms features hardwood flooring and a large bed with a built-in headboard. The room also comes with its own private bathroom. 

One of the bedrooms features a large orange carpet and a bathroom with double sinks and a standing shower.

One of the bedrooms has a bathroom with double sinks and a standing shower. (Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

The bathroom in the second bedroom is uniquely designed with blue tiles all over. 

One of the bedrooms features blue walls and an orange bed.

Another one of the home's bedrooms. (Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

One of the bedrooms features a bathroom with all blue tile.

One of the bedrooms features a bathroom with all blue tile. (Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

Aside from the many windows throughout the home, there are also a few balconies on which guests can sit and enjoy the view of downtown Los Angeles.

The home's backyard features a second outdoor living room with a fireplace.

The patio with a chair and a view of downtown Los Angeles.

There are many places to sit and enjoy the view around the home. (Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

The home's backyard features a large couch and a firepit, as well as a large umbrella to shield guests from the sun.

The home's backyard features a large couch and a firepit, as well as a large umbrella to shield guests from the sun. (Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

Not far from the sitting area is the outdoor waterfall, which flows down into a small pool, perfect for cooling off. 

Finally, guests have access to a large grass field with a hammock tucked away in the corner, making the area a great spot for meditation and relaxation.

Just steps from the outdoor seating area is the waterfall and small pool.

Just steps from the outdoor seating area is the waterfall and small pool. (Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

The backyard features a large grass area with a hammock.

The backyard features a large grass area with a hammock. (Jo David for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

