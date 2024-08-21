Olivia Wilde's former Los Angeles home hits the market for $4.8 million

Olivia Wilde's former home is ready for a new owner.

The Los Angeles house that the actress-director once called home is currently on the market for $4.8 million. Realtors Patricia Ruben and Alan Melkonyan of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.

Built in 1929, the Spanish-style home features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms over 3,284 square feet, and is situated on 0.21 acres. The white home with red clay roof shingles is surrounded by greenery, including grass, shrubs and trees.

In addition to Wilde, the house has been home to many famous faces, including Brian Henson, the son of American puppeteer Jim Henson, who gave voice and movement to the Muppet, Kermit the Frog.

Outside the front door is a small courtyard adorned with red Malibu tile, with the entrance just steps away from an outdoor barbecue, seating area and firepit.

Upon entering the home, guests are greeted with the same red tile found in the front courtyard, as well as staircases both in front of them and to the right, both leading to different rooms.

One of the paths leads to a small room with seating underneath a wall of windows, providing a perfect view of the greenery surrounding the home. The room also features a Juliet balcony that looks out onto the living room.

The living room is accessed from a set of stairs directly in front of the front door. The spacious room features a wood-burning fireplace, high vaulted ceilings with exposed wood, a door leading to the outside, and plenty of windows providing natural light.

Elsewhere on the main level of the home is the luxurious kitchen, which features a large center island with a large farmhouse sink, seating on one side and cabinets and storage space on the other.

In addition, the room also features state-of-the-art appliances, including a large oven and a hidden refrigerator cabinet.

A breakfast nook featuring a blue sectional sofa is found in the corner of the kitchen, across from a glass door that leads to the front patio and seating area.

One of the highlights of the home is the designated office space with hardwood floors, green paneled walls with unique light fixtures and built-in bookshelves. The main draw of the office is the large wood-burning fireplace.

The home also includes a cozy home theater with a large projector and bar.

Three ensuite bedrooms are found throughout the home, each with its own unique charm. One of the bedrooms features hardwood flooring and a large bed with a built-in headboard. The room also comes with its own private bathroom.

The bathroom in the second bedroom is uniquely designed with blue tiles all over.

Aside from the many windows throughout the home, there are also a few balconies on which guests can sit and enjoy the view of downtown Los Angeles.

The home's backyard features a second outdoor living room with a fireplace.

Not far from the sitting area is the outdoor waterfall, which flows down into a small pool, perfect for cooling off.

Finally, guests have access to a large grass field with a hammock tucked away in the corner, making the area a great spot for meditation and relaxation.