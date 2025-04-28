'NYPD Blue' star Dennis Franz's California home hits the market for $18 million

Actor Dennis Franz's California home is looking for its new owner.

The "NYPD Blue" star has placed his estate in Montecito, California, on the market for nearly $18 million in partnership with listing agents Michael Calcagno and Tricia Pennestri of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

Franz and his wife, Joanie Zeck, first purchased the home in 1996 for $2 million while he was still starring as detective Andy Sipowicz on the popular crime drama show.

When the home was originally built in 1900, it was a one-story farmhouse. However, in 2001, the home was redesigned by architect Peter Becker to become the lavish Hampton-style home it is today, but still contains much of the historic farmhouse charm.

Located on a nearly two-acre lot, the 8,089-square-foot home boasts seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms, which are found in separate wings of the two-story home.

A large circular stone courtyard with a fountain in the center leads to a long stone walkway with a few sets of stairs, lined by large grass fields and various plants on either side.

The long path leads to the front porch of the blue wood-paneled home with dark wooden shingles and a white fence covering the home's multiple outdoor seating areas.

Each wing of the home has its own separate grand entrance. When walking in from the east wing entrance, guests will find themselves in a black and brown tiled room with white wood paneling on the ceiling and exposed white brick on the far wall.

Floor-to-ceiling windows take up one of the walls, providing picturesque views of the property and bringing in natural light.

From the foyer, guests have access to the staircase leading to the upper levels. The stairs are accented by white pillars on either side, as is the walkway to the dining room found on the other side of the foyer.

On one side of the foyer is the home's great room, which features a vaulted ceiling with exposed wooden beams, as well as hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace with a stone mantle.

Hanging from the center of the ceiling is a large ornate chandelier, adding to the unique feel of the room. There is also a large star above a set of French doors as well as other artwork on the walls.

Through a set of double doors, guests will find their way to what is now being used as the billiard room. The room boasts a pool table in the center, which is placed on top of a large Persian rug. A unique light fixture hangs above the pool table from the room's coffered ceiling.

Large floor-to-ceiling windows provide views of the swimming pool outside, and glass French doors on a separate wall provide access to the yard.

Also on the main floor is the spacious breakfast room, which boasts enough room for either a large table for many diners, or a small circular table for more intimate dining events, which is what the current owners have opted for. The room also has a wood-burning fireplace.

Connected to the breakfast room is a wetbar with bar seating and sconce lighting, perfect for entertaining.

The breakfast room leads into the kitchen, which features yellow walls, distressed stone-tiled flooring, as well as a third wood-burning fireplace. A large farmhouse sink sits beneath a window-lined wall, which gives anyone washing dishes great views of the lush grass outside.

In addition, the room features a large eat-in center island with a chandelier over it, which provides both additional counter and storage space. The room also features a camouflage refrigerator, three ovens and a pantry with built-in shelving.

Connected to the kitchen is the home's living room, which features yet another wood-burning fireplace, as well as built-in shelving to house knickknacks and other decoration.

Elsewhere on the main level of the home is the formal dining room, which includes green walls, multiple large windows and enough space big enough for a table suitable for 10 guests. A circular light fixture hangs above the center of the table, which sits in front of French doors leading to an outdoor courtyard.

Rounding out the bottom floor is a cozy space to sit and reflect in front of the home's fifth wood-burning fireplace.

Once on the upper level, visitors will find the home's bedrooms, including the luxurious primary bedroom. Each of the bedrooms features white wood-paneled ceilings with exposed beams, as well as large windows looking out onto the property.

The spacious primary bedroom has many enviable features. Among them are the wood-burning fireplace, large windows looking out onto the property and a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams.

One of the bedrooms opens up to a private balcony which looks out onto one of the many grass fields surrounding the property.

Unique features of the primary bedroom are the separate his and her's ensuite bathrooms.

One of the bathrooms boasts green walls, a spacious counter area with a sink and a large mirror above it, the counter extending out to a small vanity perfect for getting ready for the day. In addition, the room includes a raised bathtub encased in white tile.

The outside of the home is just as beautiful as the inside, with many places to sit and look out onto the property.

Just outside the dining room is the outdoor living room and kitchen. The living room features a stone wood-burning fireplace, with a few sofas placed in front of it, while the outdoor kitchen includes a barbecue and two mini-refrigerators.

Under the home's covered porch is the outdoor dining area, which features enough space for a small or large table and has multiple heaters surrounding the area.

Also found in the backyard is a swimming pool, as well as a gardener's shed. Highlights of the home also include lighted bocce ball courts lined by tall green hedges.