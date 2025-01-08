Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment
Published

Nicollette Sheridan's LA home on the market for $12.9 million

Sheridan lived in the home since 2008 but is now moving to a farm for her horses

Nicollette Sheridan's California home is now available for purchase.

Originally built in 1978, Sheridan reportedly purchased the home in 2008 and has lived there happily for over a decade. She first placed the home for sale in 2023 at $16 million, but later removed the listing. It is now on the market for $12.9 million, in partnership with agent Shen Schulz of Sotheby's International Realty.

"My home, that I reimagined from tip-to-toe, has been filled with love, laughter, and the knowingness that anything is possible," Sheridan said in a statement. "It is a hideaway that connects one to nature, serenity, and creativity. As much as I love my home, it is time for us to move on. The undeniable reason behind selling is my horses."

She continued, "They are getting older and deserve to live in heaven on earth and frolic to their heart’s content. We will be moving to a farm that allows us the freedom of green pastures and many more furry and feathery friends to accompany us on our new adventures. We leave Hidden Hills with the fondest of memories. I know that the magic and beautiful energy of this special home and land is now meant for someone else to enjoy." 

Nicollette Sheridan in the center of a split of her home.

Nicollette Sheridan's home in Hidden Hills, California, is on the market for $12.9 million. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images | Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

'DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES' CREATOR ADMITS TO HITTING NICOLLETTE SHERIDAN, DESCRIBES IT AS ARTISTIC 'TAP'

Located in the exclusive gated community of Hidden Hills, the 7,500-square-foot home sits on 3.56 acres of property, and residents have access to many hiking and equestrian trails found within the community. They also have access to the stunning mountain views surrounding them.

Found at the end of a long sprawling driveway lined with trees and large grass fields is the ivy-covered French-style home, boasting an impressive six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.

A lengthy driveway leads to an ivy-covered house surrounded by trees and grass.

A lengthy driveway leads to an ivy-covered house surrounded by trees and grass. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Upon entry, guests will be greeted with a grand dual-level foyer with a staircase leading to the second floor as well as a long hanging chandelier, tiled floors and exposed wooden beams on the ceiling. The wainscoting on the walls adds a unique element to the home's entry.

The home then opens up into the spacious formal living room, which boasts exposed wooden beams and a grand wood-burning fireplace, as well as big windows bringing in plenty of natural light and glass French doors on either side of the room providing access to the sprawling estate.

Upon entry, guests are greeted with a grand dual-level foyer.

Upon entry, guests are greeted with a grand dual-level foyer. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The living room features exposed wooden beams, a wood-burning fireplace and access to the yard.

The living room features exposed wooden beams, a wood-burning fireplace and access to the yard. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Near the living room is the exquisite formal dining room, which boasts yet another set of glass French doors leading to the backyard, as well as enough space for a table suitable for 10 guests. 

The room features wainscoting on the walls, with two circular mirrors with gold borders hanging on the far wall, as well as a chandelier hanging above the dining room table from the wooden beams on the ceiling. 

The dining room boasts access to the outside, as well as enough space for a table fit for 10 guests.

The dining room boasts access to the outside, as well as enough space for a table fit for 10 guests. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

One of the key highlights of the home is the gourmet kitchen, which features many top-of-the-line appliances, including three ovens, a Sub Zero refrigerator and a farmhouse sink, which is located under a large window with views of the green scenery outside.

Additional features include white quartz countertops, white wood cabinets, French oak hardwood floors and a white quartz backslash above the counters and ovens. The room also boasts a large center island which provides extra counter space and an additional sink.

The kitchen features a large center island and three ovens to maximize efficiency.

The kitchen features a large center island and three ovens to maximize efficiency.  (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Just steps from the kitchen island is the breakfast nook, which is located under a large window.

Just steps from the kitchen island is the breakfast nook, which is located under a large window. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Just steps away from the center island is a breakfast nook with a circular table situated in the center of a bench underneath a wall of windows.

Connected to the kitchen is the spacious family room, which provides the perfect space to spend time with loved ones. The room features dark hardwood flooring, a sizable sectional sofa and a large flat-screen TV.

The family room features a flat-screen TV and a large white sectional sofa.

The family room features a flat-screen TV and a large white sectional sofa. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The family room also features a fully stocked wet bar.

The family room also features a fully stocked wet bar. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Behind the sofa is a fully stocked wet bar with built-in shelving and barstools for additional seating.

Also, on the main level there is a dedicated office space. The room features wood-paneled walls, with built-in bookshelves and a grand table in the center. A unique chandelier hangs above the table from the exposed wooden beams on the ceiling. The room also features dark hardwood flooring and access to the backyard.

The office boasts wooden walls with built-in shelving and access to the backyard.

The office boasts wooden walls with built-in shelving and access to the backyard. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The primary bedroom boasts a fireplace and direct access to the pool in the backyard.

The primary bedroom boasts a fireplace and direct access to the pool in the backyard. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Closing out the main floor of the home is the spacious primary bedroom, which features shuttered windows and glass French doors leading out to the pool. The room also features the home's third wood-burning fireplace, big windows which bring in natural light, and a flat-screen television.

Attached to the primary bedroom is the luxurious ensuite bathroom, which features multiple vanities, a soaking tub and a large stand-up shower. A large walk-in closet is also an enviable feature of the primary bedroom.

The ensuite bathroom features multiple vanities, a soaking tub and a standing shower.

The ensuite bathroom features multiple vanities, a soaking tub and a standing shower. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Two bedrooms side by side split.

The remaining bedrooms are found throughout the house. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Elsewhere, the home's remaining five bedrooms are found throughout the house, each with its own unique appearance. While different from each other, all the bedrooms boast exposed wood-beamed ceilings and large windows with views of the surrounding landscape.

In addition, a majority of the remaining bedrooms have their own bathrooms.

Another highlight of the home is a casual living space with a skylight and built-in bookshelves.

Another highlight of the home is a casual living space with a skylight and built-in bookshelves. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Also found in the home is a guest suite, which can be accessed through its own private staircase. The room boasts built-in bookshelves, a skylight and hardwood floors. The far side of the room features a semi-separated area which currently houses a casual dining area located under a big window with views of the outside.

The home's many amenities also include a gym and a sauna, the latter of which is found in the primary bedroom.

The home also features a sauna and a gym.

The home also features a sauna and a gym. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

As beautiful as the home is on the inside, it is just as beautiful on the outside, with sprawling grass fields in all directions. The fields are lined with tall trees, one of which has a swing hanging from its branches.

One of the key highlights of the home is the sizable swimming pool found on the grounds outside, with a raised hot tub connected to it, with a waterfall flowing from the tub into the pool.

The home's backyard features large grass fields with trees and a swing.

The home's backyard features large grass fields with trees and a swing. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The backyard also features a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen.

The backyard also features a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Surrounding the swimming pool are lounge chairs and umbrellas, which give visitors the feeling they are staying in a resort. Just steps away from the swimming pool is an outdoor kitchen featuring a barbecue and pizza oven, as well as seating.

Also found on the grounds is a tennis court, perfect for nailing your serve.

The grounds also boast a tennis court.

The grounds also boast a tennis court. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

