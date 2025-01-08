Nicollette Sheridan's LA home on the market for $12.9 million

Nicollette Sheridan's California home is now available for purchase.

Originally built in 1978, Sheridan reportedly purchased the home in 2008 and has lived there happily for over a decade. She first placed the home for sale in 2023 at $16 million, but later removed the listing. It is now on the market for $12.9 million, in partnership with agent Shen Schulz of Sotheby's International Realty.

"My home, that I reimagined from tip-to-toe, has been filled with love, laughter, and the knowingness that anything is possible," Sheridan said in a statement. "It is a hideaway that connects one to nature, serenity, and creativity. As much as I love my home, it is time for us to move on. The undeniable reason behind selling is my horses."

She continued, "They are getting older and deserve to live in heaven on earth and frolic to their heart’s content. We will be moving to a farm that allows us the freedom of green pastures and many more furry and feathery friends to accompany us on our new adventures. We leave Hidden Hills with the fondest of memories. I know that the magic and beautiful energy of this special home and land is now meant for someone else to enjoy."

Located in the exclusive gated community of Hidden Hills, the 7,500-square-foot home sits on 3.56 acres of property, and residents have access to many hiking and equestrian trails found within the community. They also have access to the stunning mountain views surrounding them.

Found at the end of a long sprawling driveway lined with trees and large grass fields is the ivy-covered French-style home, boasting an impressive six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.

Upon entry, guests will be greeted with a grand dual-level foyer with a staircase leading to the second floor as well as a long hanging chandelier, tiled floors and exposed wooden beams on the ceiling. The wainscoting on the walls adds a unique element to the home's entry.

The home then opens up into the spacious formal living room, which boasts exposed wooden beams and a grand wood-burning fireplace, as well as big windows bringing in plenty of natural light and glass French doors on either side of the room providing access to the sprawling estate.

Near the living room is the exquisite formal dining room, which boasts yet another set of glass French doors leading to the backyard, as well as enough space for a table suitable for 10 guests.

The room features wainscoting on the walls, with two circular mirrors with gold borders hanging on the far wall, as well as a chandelier hanging above the dining room table from the wooden beams on the ceiling.

One of the key highlights of the home is the gourmet kitchen, which features many top-of-the-line appliances, including three ovens, a Sub Zero refrigerator and a farmhouse sink, which is located under a large window with views of the green scenery outside.

Additional features include white quartz countertops, white wood cabinets, French oak hardwood floors and a white quartz backslash above the counters and ovens. The room also boasts a large center island which provides extra counter space and an additional sink.

Just steps away from the center island is a breakfast nook with a circular table situated in the center of a bench underneath a wall of windows.

Connected to the kitchen is the spacious family room, which provides the perfect space to spend time with loved ones. The room features dark hardwood flooring, a sizable sectional sofa and a large flat-screen TV.

Behind the sofa is a fully stocked wet bar with built-in shelving and barstools for additional seating.

Also, on the main level there is a dedicated office space. The room features wood-paneled walls, with built-in bookshelves and a grand table in the center. A unique chandelier hangs above the table from the exposed wooden beams on the ceiling. The room also features dark hardwood flooring and access to the backyard.

Closing out the main floor of the home is the spacious primary bedroom, which features shuttered windows and glass French doors leading out to the pool. The room also features the home's third wood-burning fireplace, big windows which bring in natural light, and a flat-screen television.

Attached to the primary bedroom is the luxurious ensuite bathroom, which features multiple vanities, a soaking tub and a large stand-up shower. A large walk-in closet is also an enviable feature of the primary bedroom.

Elsewhere, the home's remaining five bedrooms are found throughout the house, each with its own unique appearance. While different from each other, all the bedrooms boast exposed wood-beamed ceilings and large windows with views of the surrounding landscape.

In addition, a majority of the remaining bedrooms have their own bathrooms.

Also found in the home is a guest suite, which can be accessed through its own private staircase. The room boasts built-in bookshelves, a skylight and hardwood floors. The far side of the room features a semi-separated area which currently houses a casual dining area located under a big window with views of the outside.

The home's many amenities also include a gym and a sauna, the latter of which is found in the primary bedroom.

As beautiful as the home is on the inside, it is just as beautiful on the outside, with sprawling grass fields in all directions. The fields are lined with tall trees, one of which has a swing hanging from its branches.

One of the key highlights of the home is the sizable swimming pool found on the grounds outside, with a raised hot tub connected to it, with a waterfall flowing from the tub into the pool.

Surrounding the swimming pool are lounge chairs and umbrellas, which give visitors the feeling they are staying in a resort. Just steps away from the swimming pool is an outdoor kitchen featuring a barbecue and pizza oven, as well as seating.

Also found on the grounds is a tennis court, perfect for nailing your serve.