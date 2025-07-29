Nicole Kidman joins Prince Harry, Meghan Markle escaping to luxe hideway that's angering locals: report

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are among the many Hollywood stars flocking to Portugal.

According to the local Portuguese media outlet SIC Notícias, the Academy Award-winning actress has applied for residency in the country, with plans to spend much more time there. She was also reportedly spotted stepping off a private jet in the wealthy town of Cascais, and she is said to be house-hunting.

The local outlet reports the couple is looking to purchase a home in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, a members-only luxury community less than 100 miles outside of Lisbon.

The British royal family also seemingly has ties to the area. Princess Eugenie has a home there and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to have purchased a home there in 2024, the New York Post reported.

As to why the wealthy are flocking to Portugal?

"Portugal has a lot of open space and quiet places where celebrities can escape into a world of luxury. There is top-notch service, it is not overrun with crowds, and you can find true privacy and seclusion," Travelmation travel advisor Jamie D'Aria told FOX Business. "This is what the Hollywood elite are seeking."

She continued: "Many no longer want to vacation in cities like Santorini or Capri, because they are packed with tourists, especially during those hot summer months. Another huge perk is that Portugal is known for being extremely friendly and welcoming. You just feel good when you visit."

Katy Nastro, Travel Expert at the Going App, told FOX Business that the country's "favorable tax schemes" and its status as "one of the leading markets for real estate growth," make it an "especially attractive destination for the wealthy."

While CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club is a favorite among the wealthier visitors to Portugal, others have left a string of negative Google reviews with one writing, "Worst decision ever to build this. I used to visit the beach here, now they blocked the access."

"Very sad what was done here," said one person.

Another person wrote, "I don't believe they are blocking the whole beach. Locals can still access it from the residential side where the houses are or from the camp site but I don't like where this is heading therefore I will not support this. That's why I'm giving it 1 star as this is bad for the locals."

Meanwhile, others were in support, with one person writing, "Best place ever. The company is creating hundreds of jobs for locals. Preservation and sustainability are key there."

According to the New York Post, Kidman and Urban have already purchased a home in the country's capital, Lisbon.

Another area that "has become very popular for celebrities and high-end clientele," according to D'Aria, is the Algrave, the southernmost region of Portugal, noting the hotels in the area "are spread out, giving you that space and privacy away from prying eyes."

"The Bela Vista Hotel & Spa, for example, is tucked away on a beach," she said. "There are no other hotels in sight. There's a gorgeous pool, elegant rooms, and relaxing spa. If you want to immerse yourself in the city, you can walk to bars and restaurants or you can avoid everyone by retreating into your sea view suite."

Nastro further explained that aside from the "quality of life and a temperate climate," many people in the public eye "may also benefit from more privacy due to a smaller population, which is roughly 4 times less than Spain's."

D'Aria shared with FOX Business that celebrities are, in fact, not the only ones adding Portugal to the top of their travel bucket list, explaining that many of her clients "are seeking an alternative to the over-crowded hot spots in Italy, Greece and Spain."

"The cost of living is very low and it's known to be a safe country. This is a huge draw for anyone looking to put down roots overseas," D'Aria said. "Cascais is an ideal location because it is a quiet, adorable beach town close to Lisbon. It's mostly undiscovered, for now, with just a few hotels, tons of culture and a stunning coastline."

According to Nastro, in "the years leading into the pandemic, Portugal saw sizeable growth in tourism numbers," and the numbers have continued to grow.

"More flights added to transatlantic schedules, more affordability compared to neighboring southern European countries, and a residency-by-investment visa scheme all contributed to its years of growth," Nasto said.

She continued: "Post pandemic, in 2024 alone, Portugal saw an increase of 11.5% more American tourists, compared to the year prior, representing the third-biggest market for inbound tourism to Portugal (per Turismo de Portugal)."

Kidman and Urban met in January 2005 and were engaged a little over a year later in May 2006. Just one month later, the couple were married in a June 2006 ceremony in Sydney, Australia.

Together they share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

FOX Business has reached out to Kidman's rep as well as CostaTerra for comment.