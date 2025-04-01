Morgan Wallen capitalizes on viral ‘SNL’ exit with new merchandise

Morgan Wallen is making lemonade out of lemons.

The "Last Night" singer shared on his Instagram story on Tuesday that he is selling new merchandise, including T-shirts and baseball caps with the words "Get me to God's Country" written on them.

The announcement comes a few days after the country star was featured as the musical guest on the March 29 episode of "Saturday Night Live," when he performed two songs from his upcoming album, including "Just in Case" and "I'm the Problem."

His appearance on the show caused a stir, as the singer walked off the stage after the host, Mikey Madison, thanked him for his performance, choosing not to join the rest of the cast members as they hugged and celebrated the end of the show together.

COUNTRY STAR MORGAN WALLEN'S HIT SONG WAS 'STUPIDLY' PASSED ON BY LUKE BRYAN

Shortly after the show was over, Wallen shared that he was excited to be going home, later writing "Get me to God's country," on Instagram stories underneath a photo of an airplane.

He has now taken the phrase and turned it into a money-making opportunity, making the most of his controversial "SNL" appearance.

While many found the singer's exit to be abrupt, sources told Fox News Digital there is no bad blood between Wallen and the popular late-night show, calling his walk-off an "oops" moment.

"That was the way he entered and exited the studio all week during rehearsal and camera blocking, so he just walked that way after hugging Mikey," an insider shared.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This was Wallen's first appearance on the show in five years. He also caused some controversy the first time he was scheduled to perform in 2020, when fans took issue with the fact that he was out at an Alabama football game and later a crowded bar, without a mask on.

He was immediately removed from the scheduled "SNL" appearance. Wallen apologized in a video shared online.

"I'm in New York City in a hotel room, I was getting ready for 'SNL' this Saturday, and I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play," he said. "That's because of COVID protocols, which I understand."

Adrienne Uthe, founder of Kronus Communications , told Fox News Digital his recent misstep on "SNL" just goes to show Wallen is a "good ol’ (imperfect) American boy who’s most interested in living a life on his terms," and no one elses.

"Morgan Wallen does what Morgan Wallen does – like the rest of us, he’s unfiltered, unrehearsed, and couldn’t care less about surface-level showbiz etiquette," Uthe said. "Country stars have always been the last frontier of real in a polished industry – they write music for everyday Americans, not for headlines."

His upcoming album, "I'm The Problem," is set to be released in May, and among the many new songs, will include a new song titled "Superman." In the lyrics of the song, which he dedicated to his son, Wallen will discuss his April 2024 arrest in Nashville, Tennessee, after he threw a chair off a rooftop bar.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.