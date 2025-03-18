Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones' former LA condo on the market for $7 million

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones' former home is now up for grabs.

The Los Angeles home, which once belonged to the Hollywood power couple, is now for sale with a price tag of $7 million in partnership with listing agents Alphonso Lascano and Bjorn Farrugia of Carolwood Estates.

According to The Robb Report, the couple purchased two condos near each other in the late 1990s, and after combining the two units to create one large one, sold the home to its current owners, Judy Glickman Lauder and her husband, Leonard Lauder, the son of beauty mogul Estée Lauder.

They purchased the home from Douglas and Zeta-Jones in 2003 and, after more than a decade, have decided to put it on the market.

"A living piece of Hollywood history, this home still reflects the timeless taste and style of its original celebrity owners, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, down to the last detail," Lascano told FOX Business in a statement.

The home is found on the 23rd floor in one of the two buildings that make up the Century Towers, which have housed many of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Diana Ross, Burt Lancaster and others.

Encompassing 2,640 square feet, the home consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home's open floor plan allows for easy access to all the communal areas of the home, including the spacious living room.

"Walking into the residence, I was immediately drawn to the Old Hollywood glamour and the architectural details crafted by renowned architect I. M. Pei—an icon of his time, who redefined luxury in Los Angeles," Farrugia said in a statement.

A key highlight of the room is the floor-to-ceiling windows that line the room, providing picturesque views of the city. The room also consists of light carpet flooring, brown sofas and armchairs, wooden coffee tables and end tables, as well as a unique light fixture and artwork on the walls.

Just steps away from the living room is the kitchen, which boasts tiled floors, dark wooden cabinets and dark countertops in addition to a breakfast bar for casual dining.

In addition, the kitchen also features many top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including an oven, dishwasher, microwave and sink.

Connected to the kitchen is the formal dining area, with enough space for a table fit for six diners. Behind the table is a wooden wall with a section carved out, creating space for glass shelves which can store dishes or decor. Below the shelves is a small drinks fridge.

One of the wooden panels connected to the shelves slides open to reveal a dedicated laundry room with a washer and dryer.

Attached to the kitchen and dining room is the enviable family room, which is lined by floor-to-ceiling windows on one side, similar to the living room. In addition to stunning views of the city, the family room boasts a large flat-screen TV placed in a sizable wooden entertainment center, as well as a stone counter running along the entire length of the window.

Across from the television is a good-sized cozy sectional sofa, perfect for hosting a movie night with friends or just a casual night in with family.

Elsewhere in the home is the luxurious primary bedroom. One of the main features of the bedroom is the layered built-in shelving above the bed, which currently holds rows of picture frames.

The room also boasts one big floor-to-ceiling window lining the far wall, which also leads out to its own private outdoor seating area. In addition to a bed, the carpeted room is also large enough to house an additional indoor seating space.

A key feature of the primary bedroom is the attached ensuite bathroom. The ensuite, which features tiled walls and floors, boasts a standing shower and soaking bathtub as well as a stunning glass vanity.

The remaining two bedrooms are found elsewhere in the home and each boasts a wall of one big floor-to-ceiling window, providing views of the city. One of the rooms is also lined with a wall of mirrors, while the other is lined with a wall of dark wood paneling.

One of the highlights of the home is the stunning views of the Hillcrest Country Club, its golf course and the city behind it.

Found within the Century Towers is a long list of amenities offered to those who call the buildings home, including a fitness center, a swimming pool and a sauna as well as tennis courts.