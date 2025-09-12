Mark Wahlberg's former LA home listed for $21.8M three years after star moved to Las Vegas

Mark Wahlberg's former Los Angeles home is on the market.

The nearly 14,000-square-foot home in Beverly Hills is on the market for $21.8 million, in partnership with listing agents Aaron Kirman and Daniel Milstein of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Wahlberg purchased the home in 2001 for around $5 million and reportedly sold it in 2013 for $10.3 million.

"Mark Wahlberg once called this estate home, and it carries that Hollywood pedigree with grace, offering privacy and prestige in one of the most sought-after enclaves in the city," Milstein told Fox News Digital. "With its own gym pavilion, full basketball court and a grotto pool worthy of a five-star retreat, this compound elevates recreation to an art form."

On 1.7 acres, the home included 12 bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a two-bedroom guest house. Other features include an expansive primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and luxurious ensuite bathroom, as well as a gym and indoor theater.

Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors connect indoor and outdoor spaces. In addition to the grotto swimming pool with cascading waterfalls, the home's backyard also includes a basketball court, outdoor kitchen, a small putting green and multiple lounge areas.

The current owners are selling the home after a full remodel completed four years ago.

Wahlberg and his family officially packed up and left Los Angeles in 2022, choosing instead to plant roots in Nevada. Following their decision to move, the actor and his wife sold their second Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased in 2009, for $55 million, in February 2023.

In March 2023, the actor spoke with Fox News Digital about his decision to move, explaining it gave their "kids a chance to thrive."

"It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip. But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community," Wahlberg said.

He went on to say his kids have opportunities in Las Vegas that they didn't have in Los Angeles, explaining his daughter's an equestrian and his son has taken up golfing.

In addition to the opportunities the move to Las Vegas has provided his children, it has also provided more business opportunities for the actor. Wahlberg opened a second location of his restaurant, Flecha Cantina, in Las Vegas in September 2024. He previously opened a location in Huntington Beach, California.

"I want… them [to] have the most amazing experience they’ve ever had in a restaurant. I want them to feel like they’re at home, that they are doted on and spoiled," Wahlberg previously told Fox News Digital.

The actor also has plans to pursue a number of opportunities outside the restaurant business. In October 2023, he told "The Talk" he hopes to make Las Vegas into "Hollywood 2.0."

"I moved to Nevada where, after this gubernatorial election, hopefully it will go to legislation and get a bill passed, so we can get a tax credit for the state — build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0," he said.