Linda Evangelista's New York penthouse hits the market for $8.2 million

Linda Evangelista is ready to part ways with her New York City penthouse.

The supermodel has placed her Manhattan apartment on the market for $8.2 million, in partnership with Steve Gold of The Corcoran Group, who holds the listing.

Located in the historic Spears Building in West Chelsea, originally built in the 1880s, the 4,022-square-foot home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as an additional 2,500 square feet of private outdoor space.

Per The New York Post, Evangelista purchased the home in 2001 for $1.4 million and is now looking to sell.

"We’ve sold north of $5,000 a square foot nearby. This is a rare opportunity, priced significantly below what comparable penthouse condos are trading for in the neighborhood," Gold told The New York Post. "It’s rare to have such an authentic raw and industrial-cool, chic loft. The best part is the 2,500-square-foot terrace. You can do something really special with it."

Aside from the beautiful home, the building's amenities include a doorman, bike storage, a superintendent and a common outdoor terrace with views of the Hudson River nearby.

Upon entry to the penthouse, guests are greeted with the home's very open flooplan and tall 13 ft ceilings, with many of the home's common areas, including the living room and the dining room, seamlessly flowing together. A large skylight in the center of the room brings in plenty of natural light.

Cement flooring flows throughout the house, including the living room, which also boasts white brick walls and big windows. The living room also features a wood-burning fireplace, with photographs hung above it, a white sectional couch, a layered glass coffee table and circular reflective art pieces on the walls.

Just steps away from the living room is the dining area, which includes a circular black table with eight white chairs placed around it.

Also found in the main area of the house is a small seated metal bar, which adds to the industrial design style of the home. The simple bar features three layered mirrors behind it, as well as two metal bar stools.

Connected to the bar is the home's office area, which features paneled green walls, a curved white desk and a white armchair placed in front of it, as well as two hanging light fixtures.

The kitchen can be accessed from both the office and the living room through a gap in the white brick walls. The galley kitchen features butcher block countertops, as well as exposed red brick walls and many high-end appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator.

A breakfast nook featuring a small circular white table and two chairs can be found at the far end of the kitchen, acting as a less formal dining area.

One of the home's four bedrooms sits across from the breakfast nook. The room features its own ensuite bathroom, as well as exposed brick walls, big windows looking out onto the city, built-in shelves, one of which can also be used as a desk, and a small area for a vanity.

Two additional bedrooms are located side by side and are separated by a half wall with the top replaced with glass, and a gap in the wall.

One of the rooms is currently being used as a study space, and features a two-toned purple and green wall and is furnished with bean bags and two desks which can be used for doing homework or working comfortably from home.

On the other side of the wall, guests will find two full beds, a two-toned green and gray wall and animal paintings hanging on the walls.

Elsewhere in the home is the spacious primary bedroom, which is accessed through grand white double doors and boasts the same exposed white brick walls as the living room. The room is currently furnished with neutral-toned furniture and includes a unique light fixture and two mirrors hanging on either side of the bed.

The primary bedroom also includes a large ensuite bathroom, which holds both a standing shower and a bathtub, as well as a vanity. The room boasts a dark brick wall and small white tiled floors.

A staircase in the main area of the home leads to a spacious private outdoor terrace, which features many seating areas.

Also found on the terrace is an outdoor kitchen with a barbecue and storage area. Just steps away from the barbecue is the covered outdoor dining area, perfect for any dinner party.