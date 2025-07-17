Liam Neeson's NYC apartment with Central Park views finds new owner

Liam Neeson's longtime New York City apartment has found its new owner.

After four months on the market, the apartment, which boasts stunning views of Central Park, has sold. It was listed for $10.75 million by agent Matthew Coleman of Coleman Real Estate, although it is unclear who the buyers are and what the agreed-upon price was, per The New York Post.

According to the outlet, the "Taken" actor originally placed the home on the market in 2024 with a different brokerage, for $12.75 million.

He reportedly purchased the home in 1999 for $3.9 million. The home features 4,524-square-feet of living space which includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, with the primary bedroom boasting two ensuite bathrooms and a gym.

In addition to everything the unit offers, residents also have access to a gym, swimming pool and basketball court found in the building.

Neeson purchased the home during his marriage to "The Parent Trap" actress, Natasha Richardson, who died in March 2009, following a skiing accident while on vacation in Canada.

"I speak to her every day at her grave which is about a mile and half down the road," Neeson told Inquirer.net in July 2020. "I go down there quite often, so I do speak to her as if she’s here. Not that she answers me."

The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film, "The Naked Gun," which is a sequel to the original trilogy which began in 1988. In the new film, Neeson portrays Frank Debin Jr., the son of the protagonist of the original films, who was played by Leslie Nielson.

In the new movie, also starring Pamela Anderson as Neeson's love interest, Neeson must work together with the rest of the police force to solve a murder case in order to prevent the police department from shutting down.

"When Seth MacFarlane approached me about it — this was about two years ago, now — I thought, yeah, I guess I could do that as long as I play it dead seriously and not try and imitate Mr. Leslie Nielsen," he told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2024 about why he took the role.

He continued: "He was wonderful. Akiva Schaffer is directing it and he’s from the ['Saturday Night Live'] world. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a good script, and there’s a few laugh out loud moments in it."