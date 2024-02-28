Legendary 'Stilts' home that John Lennon, Stevie Nicks visited listed for $2 million

The famous House on Stilts, which housed many A-list celebrities, is officially on the market.

Some of Hollywood's biggest names lived in this home nestled in the Hollywood Hills, only 10 minutes away from the Sunset Strip. The unique house, set on stilts, has been put on the market for nearly $2 million, the first time the house has been for sale since 2016, when Fredrik Peterhoff bought it for $950,000, according to records.

"There is so much history," Peterhoff, vice president creative at Estee Lauder, told Mansion Global. "I still get packages for Yoko Ono being delivered at the house to Elliot Mintz."

The 1,062 square foot house is built on stilts and is accessed by a tram.

It features an open floor plan with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office, as well as two decks, one with built-in seating and a bar, and another one with great views of the surrounding natural beauty and the Griffith Observatory. The second deck also features a designated space for activities such as painting, yoga and meditation.

Peterhoff described feeling an "instant love" the first time he saw the house, telling Mansion Global, "Something happens when you ride the tram up to the house. Time slows down, and ideas start coming. This house is the first time in my life I felt at peace."

"It’s an amazing peaceful retreat," said Joey Kiralla of Sotheby’s International Realty-Los Feliz Brokerage, who listed the property with colleague Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany.

"I’ve heard all these stories about [John] Lennon’s visits from neighbors and parties on top of the deck."

The home was built by actor John Carpenter, star of "The D.A.’s Man," in 1961. He then sold it to Mintz, who lived there from 1977 to 1989. In that time, he revealed Ono and Lennon were frequent visitors.

Carole King, Cass Elliot of the Mamas & the Papas, Neil Young, Jim Morrison, Frank Zappa, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Joni Mitchell and Brian Wilson also called the house their home at various points in time.

While Peterhoff renovated the house when he moved in, it still has many of the home's original features, including stained-glass windows and restored windows.

"Everything is new from the kitchen to the electricity, but the more walls we opened up, the more we felt we had to keep the essence of the house," Peterhoff said. "The renovation became a restoration, as an homage to its history."

The sale of the house comes with photos of Stevie Nicks, when she participated in a photo shoot there.

Kiralla referred to the home as "heavenly and magical" and "an inspiring place to be," further explaining, "When you come through the door, it’s like walking into the past."

Peterhoff is selling the home, because while it was his primary house for many years, he is now based in Italy and said he's "not in L.A. enough to enjoy it."

One of the things he'll miss the most about the house is watching sunrises on the upper decks, explaining, "The long shadows take over, and you can just watch time dance. This house is my love letter to Los Angeles. The air feels different in Laurel Canyon."