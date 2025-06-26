Late game show legend Bob Barker's former Hollywood home hits market for $8 million

The late Bob Barker's longtime Los Angeles home is on the market.

The former "The Price is Right" host's home in the Hollywood Hills is on sale for $8.19 million in partnership with George Ouzounian and Jordan Ginsburg of The Agency.

Originally built in 1929, the home was purchased by Barker in 1969, and he lived there for more than 50 years until his death in August 2023. He was 99.

The home is built on the grounds of "The Outpost," the name given to the very first home built in Hollywood, which gives the home the honor of being Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument No. 673.

According to The Robb Report, it was purchased by interior designer Julia Dempster in April 2024 for $3.8 million. After purchasing it, Dempster restored and updated the 5,906-square-foot home, which includes six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.

While updated by the previous owner, much of the home's original charm remains, including the handpainted fresco ceiling, grand arched doorways and original stained-glass windows, which are found throughout the house.

The formal living room has a large wood-burning fireplace and coffered cathedral ceilings, as well as large arched windows and doors leading to the backyard.

There is also a home office, which features built-in shelves, light hardwood floors and large windows looking out onto the property.

Elsewhere in the home is the family room, which features sconce lighting, arched doorways leading to the kitchen and two double doors leading to the backyard.

Connected to the family room is the chef's kitchen, which includes an eat-in center island, marble countertops and backsplash, as well as built-in shelves and a breakfast nook in the corner.

The formal dining room is connected to the kitchen and also has access to the backyard.

In addition, the main level of the home also has a laundry room, with walls painted purple and plenty of cabinets with marble countertops.

The bedrooms are on the upper level of the home, each of which includes its own bathroom with both standing showers and soaking tubs.

They each also have access to an outdoor terrace, which lines the exterior of the back of the house.

Also on the upper level is the home's primary bedroom, which not only features its two ensuite bathrooms, but also a large walk-in closet with large windows and an alcove with seating.

The home's backyard includes a sizable swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen and multiple dining areas.

Two additional bedrooms can be found in the finished 601-square-foot basement, in addition to an infrared sauna.

Barker is known as the legendary game show host of "The Price is Right," which is the longest-running game show in North American history. He began hosting the show in 1972, deciding to take a step back from his duties in 2007.

Following Barker's exit from the show, Drew Carey took over as the host, with his first episode airing in October 2007.

In October 2020, a friend of Barker's told Closer Weekly that the former host "likes Drew Carey and enjoyed the show," adding "he's a fan." Barker died in August 2023 from natural causes.