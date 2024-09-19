Kenny Rogers' former Georgia home on the market for $2.47 million

Kenny Rogers' former Georgia mansion, where he spent his final days, is up for sale for $2.47 million.

The legendary singer-songwriter lived in the 5,972 square foot home with his wife, Wanda Rogers-Webb. According to The Wall Street Journal, the couple initially bought the home for $1.7 million in October 2019, after which they renovated it to accommodate their needs.

"His greatest passion other than music and family and friends might have been interior and landscape design," Rogers-Webb told the outlet. "Kenny loved taking a piece of land or a beautiful home and putting his own fingerprints on it everywhere."

Some of the elements they added to the home include an elevator, built to help Rogers access different floors of the multilevel home as his health continued to decline, as well as a fountain in front of the door, surrounded by boxwood hedges.

The French-style Georgia mansion has six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms and is listed in partnership with Thom McCorkle, an agent at Ansley Real Estate Christie's International.

Upon entry, guests are greeted by a double-height entry foyer, which features an eye-catching chandelier and a staircase leading to the upper level. The marble-floored room also boasts a view of the upstairs and features animal-print armchairs.

To the left of the foyer is the dedicated office space with multiple windows looking out at the greenery surrounding the home. The oval-shaped room housed many of the awards Rogers won for his musical talent over the years, including his three Grammys.

Once guests make it through the foyer, they will find themselves in the living room, which features marble flooring and gray walls. In addition, the room features the custom elevator Rogers and his wife added in order to help him access different parts of his house more freely, as well as a wood-burning fireplace with a white stone mantle.

"This home, sadly, was our last home with Kenny," Rogers-Webb told the Journal. "To make the decision to move was a little bittersweet for me and the boys."

Many of the room's other unique features include a large gold mirror, a chandelier and multiple plants, including a large tree in the corner. It also boasts double doors which lead to the deck above the backyard.

Elsewhere in the home is the formal dining room, which boasts hardwood floors, enough room to house a table large enough for eight guests, a chandelier in the center of the room and a large window looking out onto the home's backyard.

The kitchen is accessed through the living room and features a large eat-in island in the center with a second sink and additional storage space. The marble countertops provide plenty of room for multiple chefs to work.

The kitchen also features a less formal dining table, which sits in front of a large window overlooking the yard and a door which leads out onto the deck. Hidden in the butler's pantry is the wine fridge.

Through the kitchen, guests will find the spacious family room, which boasts high ceilings with multiple chandeliers and windows, as well as a flat-screen TV, another fireplace and a second grand staircase leading to the upper level.

Rounding out the main floor is the luxurious primary bedroom, which has a trey ceiling, a unique chandelier and marble floors. The room also features a spacious primary bathroom, which houses double vanities, a soaking tub and a standing shower, as well as access to the office.

Once upstairs, visitors will find two full bathrooms and four additional guest bedrooms, as well as a second primary bedroom which has panoramic views of the gardens in the front yard.

The lower level features many of the home's more desirable rooms, including the large game room, which has a ping pong table, two poker tables and a kitchenette, with a microwave, oven and stovetop. There is also a fully equipped bar next to a walk-in climate-controlled wine cellar.

While many of Rogers' awards are currently housed in the office on the main level, other memorabilia, including his platinum records and photographs of him throughout the years, are hanging on the walls of the game room.

The home also has a media room, which features theater-style layered seating situated in front of a large-screen TV. The room also has a popcorn machine and access to the large grass field in the backyard.

The backyard features a large shaded area which is located under the deck on the main floor. Just steps away from the covered patio is the swimming pool and hot tub, which are surrounded by greenery.