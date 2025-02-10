Kardashian family's LA home on the market for $13.5 million

Kris Jenner is ready to part with her famous home.

The Kardashian family matriarch has placed her six-bedroom, eight-bathroom Hidden Hills mansion on the market for $13.5 million in partnership with Tomer Fridman, a longtime real estate agent and a broker with Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, as well as a close friend of Jenner's.

Fans of the family will recognize the iconic house from the many episodes of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" that were filmed inside the home throughout its 20-season run on the E! Network.

"This home was an integral part of the show. But it isn’t just a house that was on TV. It’s a home where a family lived their lives, with good times, bad times, kids growing up, and all kinds of evolution," Fridman told the New York Times.

The 8,860-square-foot home sits on more than 1.5 acres and is surrounded by tall trees and other greenery.

According to the New York Times, Jenner bought the home in 2010 with her then-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, when their daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were teenagers.

While many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have gone back to live in the home at different times, the house has reportedly been empty for years. Now, after a complete redesign with the help of celebrity designer Ryan Saghian, Saghian says the home is "ready for its next chapter."

"I’ve shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family, and I’m excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners," Jenner told the New York Times.

Following a circular stone driveway lined with tall palm trees and other tropical plants, is a small fountain and the walkway leading to the front door. A circular portico covered in vines encompasses the black French doors leading into the house.

Once inside, guests are greeted by the grand double-level foyer, which features black and white tiled flooring, with a massive double staircase leading to the upper level, in the center of the room. The room also boasts a large light fixture and black iron railings on the staircase.

Through the foyer and past the double staircase is the formal dining room. The room features high ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows on two out of the three surrounding walls, as well as two sets of French doors, which lead to the backyard.

A gold chandelier hangs in the center of the room, directly above a large black dining room table large enough for 10 diners.

On the left side of the double staircase is a formal living room, which once again features multiple arched floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as double doors leading to the palm tree-lined backyard. The room features a tray ceiling, with a raised center section, creating a three-dimensional effect.

In addition to the unique ceiling, the room also boasts dark hardwood floors and a stone marble wood-burning fireplace with a mirror hanging above the mantle, as well as a uniquely shaped gray sofa and armchair.

To the right of the staircase is the home's large kitchen, which boasts many enviable amenities, including two large center islands, one of them being an eat-in island acting as a less formal dining area. It also features multiple ovens and an extra large stovetop, as well as a butler's pantry that houses a personal frozen yogurt machine.

The kitchen boasts plenty of storage and counter space and a rather sizable see-through refrigerator, which fans will remember from the show.

Accessed through the kitchen is a less formal seating area, which features hardwood flooring and dark blue walls, with large pieces of artwork hanging on the walls. The room also boasts a large flat-screen TV, which the family was often shown using for karaoke at home on the show, and built-in shelving.

Along with multiple sofas offering a variety of places to sit and relax, the room also features a second wood-burning fireplace as well as clear glass doors leading to the backyard and bringing in plenty of natural light.

Just steps away from the sofas is a bar area, fitted with built-in shelving to house bottles of all kinds of beverages, a small drink fridge, a window looking out to the backyard and barstools to sit on.

Once upstairs, guests will find the home's six bedrooms, two of which belonged to Kendall and Kylie when they lived in the home as teenagers. Each of the six bedrooms has its own en suite bathrooms.

Similar to the bedrooms, the en suite bathrooms also differ in both size and color scheme, with one featuring dark walls, black tiled flooring and a bathtub, and the other featuring lighter white marble walls and a stand-up shower.

Elsewhere, on the upper level is the dedicated office space, which features hardwood floors, blue walls on one side and gray carpet-style wallpaper on the other side, as well as a tray ceiling. A black desk sits in front of a blue wall, which boasts multiple built-in bookshelves, with the opposite wall housing a third wood-burning fireplace.

In addition to recess lighting, the office also features a large silver chandelier in the center of the room, as well as a window looking out onto the backyard.

One of the main highlights of the home is the luxurious primary bedroom. The spacious room boasts hardwood floors, which are almost completely covered by a black and white carpet, as well as a fourth wood-burning fireplace, a flat-screen TV and a seating area just steps away from the bed.

Aside from the main living area in the bedroom, the primary suite also features its own en suite bathroom with spa-like features, a private gym, private balcony overlooking the entire estate and a custom-built walk-in closet.

The home's backyard is lined with lush green trees, as well as a large swimming pool complete with a waterfall and a hot tub.

Just steps away from the swimming pool is an ivy-covered semi-enclosed canopy, featuring white couches and a large flat screen TV that is mounted above a wood-burning fireplace.

Also found in the backyard is a fire pit with wooden chairs, with an outdoor bar just steps away.

Additionally, a pergola with a large dining room table can be found in the backyard.

As part of the exclusive Hidden Hills gated community, owners of the home will have access to tennis courts, a barbecue center and a pool/jacuzzi.