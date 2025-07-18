Justin and Hailey Bieber rent stunning ocean-view villa for family vacation

Justin and Hailey Bieber lived the life of luxury while on their most recent family vacation.

The couple, along with their 11-month-old son, stayed in a six-bedroom and six-bathroom villa with stunning ocean views, which can rent for upwards of $70,000 per week on Vrbo.

The home is found in the mountains directly above the popular beach, Cala Llamp, known for its crystal clear water. While it's in proximity to the beach, the home also features a swimming pool and deck area with views of the ocean.

Built in 2014, the villa boasts over 10,000-square-feet of living space spread out over three floors, including a wine cellar, sauna and gym in addition to the home's other common areas.

HAILEY BIEBER ROCKS YELLOW BIKINI IN SUMMER PHOTOS AHEAD OF JUSTIN BIEBER'S REPORTED ALBUM RELEASE

In addition to the amenities indoors, the home also features a covered outdoor patio, dining area, an outdoor kitchen and an outdoor seating area with a fireplace.

The couple's island getaway came around the time Justin released his seventh studio album, "Swag." Several of the songs on the album seemingly address the rumors of martial troubles.

In the song "Walking Away," Justin sings, "Girl, we better stop before we say some s--t. We’ve been testing our patience. I think we better off if we just take a break and remember what grace is," Bieber added.

The song continues: "Baby, I ain’t walking away. You were my diamond. Gave you a ring. I made you a promise. I told you, I’d change. It’s just human nature, these growing pains. And baby, I ain’t walking away."

Justin and Hailey got married in a civil ceremony in September 2018, later hosting a larger ceremony for over 150 of their friends and family, in September 2019 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

His album was released amid growing concern from fans about his well-being and perceived anger issues, following a public confrontation with paparazzi in June.

In a video posted to X, Justin can be seen telling the paparazzi to leave him alone, after they spotted him at the beach. After the video sparked concern from fans, the "Never Say Never" singer took to Instagram stories to address his "anger issues."

"People keep telling me to heal," Bieber said. "Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry. The harder I try to grow. The more focussed [sic] on myself I am."

He continued: "Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren't you?"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS