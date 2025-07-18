Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Published

Justin and Hailey Bieber rent stunning ocean-view villa for family vacation

Luxury 10,000-square-foot property includes six bedrooms, pool deck and proximity to crystal clear waters of Cala Llamp in Spain

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for July 21

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Justin and Hailey Bieber lived the life of luxury while on their most recent family vacation.

The couple, along with their 11-month-old son, stayed in a six-bedroom and six-bathroom villa with stunning ocean views, which can rent for upwards of $70,000 per week on Vrbo.

The home is found in the mountains directly above the popular beach, Cala Llamp, known for its crystal clear water. While it's in proximity to the beach, the home also features a swimming pool and deck area with views of the ocean.

Built in 2014, the villa boasts over 10,000-square-feet of living space spread out over three floors, including a wine cellar, sauna and gym in addition to the home's other common areas.

Justin and Hailey Bieber at the Grammys split with the outside of their rental house.

The vacation getaway used by Justin and Hailey Bieber is available to rent. (Getty Images; Vrbo)

HAILEY BIEBER ROCKS YELLOW BIKINI IN SUMMER PHOTOS AHEAD OF JUSTIN BIEBER'S REPORTED ALBUM RELEASE

In addition to the amenities indoors, the home also features a covered outdoor patio, dining area, an outdoor kitchen and an outdoor seating area with a fireplace.

The couple's island getaway came around the time Justin released his seventh studio album, "Swag." Several of the songs on the album seemingly address the rumors of martial troubles.

The exterior of a home with a swimming pool.

The home they rented features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. (Vrbo)

The sleek kitchen features white cabinets and countertops.

The sleek kitchen features white cabinets and countertops. (Vrbo)

In the song "Walking Away," Justin sings, "Girl, we better stop before we say some s--t. We’ve been testing our patience. I think we better off if we just take a break and remember what grace is," Bieber added. 

The song continues: "Baby, I ain’t walking away. You were my diamond. Gave you a ring.  I made you a promise. I told you, I’d change. It’s just human nature, these growing pains. And baby, I ain’t walking away."

An open floorplan kitchen with the dining table placed near it.

The kitchen and dining room are just steps away from each other. (Vrbo)

A split of two bedrooms with views of the ocean.

Each of the six bedrooms features stunning ocean views. (Vrbo)

Justin and Hailey got married in a civil ceremony in September 2018, later hosting a larger ceremony for over 150 of their friends and family, in September 2019 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

His album was released amid growing concern from fans about his well-being and perceived anger issues, following a public confrontation with paparazzi in June. 

A living room with a white sectional sofa and a wooden wardrobe.

The living room features exposed wooden beams on the ceiling. (Vrbo)

A split of a wine cellar and a sauna.

The home also features a sauna and a wine cellar. (Vrbo)

In a video posted to X, Justin can be seen telling the paparazzi to leave him alone, after they spotted him at the beach. After the video sparked concern from fans, the "Never Say Never" singer took to Instagram stories to address his "anger issues."

"People keep telling me to heal," Bieber said. "Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry. The harder I try to grow. The more focussed [sic] on myself I am."

The backyard features an outdoor eating and lounging area with an outdoor fireplace.

The backyard features an outdoor eating and lounging area with an outdoor fireplace. (Vrbo)

The backyard features a pool on the edge of the property.

The backyard features a pool on the edge of the property. (Vrbo)

He continued: "Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren't you?"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The home also features a gym which looks out on to a stunning view of the ocean.

The home also features a gym which looks out on to a stunning view of the ocean. (Vrbo)

One of the home's six bedrooms.

One of the home's six bedrooms. (Vrbo)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE