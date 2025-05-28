Julia Roberts' former Hawaii estate hits market for $29.5M

Julia Roberts' former home in Hawaii is now up for grabs.

The "Pretty Woman" star's former home in Hā‘ena on the North Shore of the island of Kaua'i is on the market for $29.5 million, in partnership with listing agent Neal Norman of Hawaii Life.

Referred to as Limahuli Ocean Estate, Roberts owned the home for over a decade with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, eventually selling it to its current owner in 2020 for $20 million.

Located along one of Hawaii's most scenic coastlines, the home is surrounded by protected land, including the National Tropical Botanical Garden and Hā‘ena State Park, which ensures the permanence of its surrounding beauty.

Situated on an 8.29-acre property, the oceanfront home boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, Limahuli Valley and Mt. Makana.

Originally built in 1970, the home was updated by Walker Warner Architects, and now features 3,123-square-feet of living space which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and seamless indoor/outdoor living.

Surrounded by lush green grass, tall trees and mountainous terrain, the front door is found up a white marble staircase which leads to wooden double doors with exposed wooden beams above and below it.

Once inside, guests will be greeted with an open floor plan seamlessly leading from one room to the next. Upon entry, they will find the home's dining areas, separated from the living room and kitchen by a half-wall.

Under a wood-paneled cathedral ceiling is the living room, which features hardwood floors. The area is currently furnished with a white sectional sofa and a small fluffy armchair, placed on top of a cream-colored circular rug.

Just steps away from the living room is the kitchen, which features a large center eat-in island with a wooden countertop, which also boasts a smaller sink, an oven and a stovetop.

The rest of the kitchen features wood-paneled cabinets, black countertops, built-in shelving and a refrigerator which blends into the cabinets.

In addition, the room also boasts a small dining area, which sits in front of large floor-to-ceiling windows, providing picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean.

Throughout the home, guests will find the home's four bedrooms, including the luxurious primary suite. The primary bedroom boasts stunning views of the ocean, with large windows lining one of the walls, as well as hardwood floors and wood-paneled walls.

Connected to the primary bedroom is the luxurious ensuite bathroom, which boasts many unique features.

The wood-paneled ensuite not only features stunning views of the surrounding landscape, but also a well-lit vanity with a soaking tub and an outdoor shower. Behind the vanity is a seating area.

One of the remaining bedrooms has been transformed into an at-home gym, equipped with a weight rack and bench, as well as a padded floor and other gym accessories. The room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, providing beautiful views of the lush green grass surrounding the home.

Elsewhere in the home are the remaining bedrooms, each of which have wood-paneled white walls, hardwood floors and exposed beams on the ceilings, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the mountainous landscape surrounding them.

Large double glass doors lead out from the living room onto a covered lanai which features an outdoor seating area. The covered porch features wooden beams and pillars holding up the cathedral ceiling.

A grass field sits in front of the covered porch with two lounge chairs set up on the edge of the hill, making it the perfect spot to relax and completely take in the ocean view.

Not only does the home feature a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean, it also boasts direct access to the beachfront.

Throughout the property, guests can find many features which highlight the landscape's natural beauty, including a running stream and pockets of thick brush with tall trees and other plants.

In the midst of all the greenery are hidden areas where guests can dine outdoors and sit in nature, with the current owners hooking a wooden swing onto one of the larger trees near the home.

Also found on the property is a 490-square-foot infinity swimming pool, with lounge chairs placed next to it, making it the ultimate spot for relaxation.

In addition to the main house, the estate also includes a separate one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse.

While the home is secluded and offers prime amounts of privacy, the home is just a short 20-minute drive from Hanalei Town and the amenities that can be found there.

The estate includes three parcels, which provide buyers with the opportunity to build more properties on the land.