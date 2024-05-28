Judge Judy lists $9.5M penthouse saying it's 'time to simplify'

Judge Judy Sheindlin's New York City penthouse duplex has been listed for $9.5 million.

The 81-year-old media personality and her husband, former New York City trial judge Jerry Sheinlin, are selling their Manhattan home, which they used as a pied-à-terre, for the first time in over a decade

"We've enjoyed this jewel of an apartment," Sheindlin said. "Time to simplify."

The couple's penthouse at 14 Sutton Place South is located in one of Manhattan's most exclusive enclaves on the Upper West Side. The Sheindlins, who have been married for more than four decades, bought the property for $8.5 million in 2013.

Compass’s Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon hold the listing.

JUDGE JUDY SHARES THE BEST PIECE OF PROFESSIONAL ADVICE SHE EVER RECEIVED AHEAD OF HER HONOR EVENT

The duplex penthouse boasts four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two powder rooms. The 29-foot entrance gallery opens into the spacious unit and showcases a curved staircase with its original wrought iron balustrade leading up to the bedrooms.

The home features a formal dining room with French casement windows and an elegant crystal chandelier, as well as an expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace.

A second wood-burning fireplace can be found in the wood-paneled library that features built-in bookshelves.

The dining room, living room and library open to a wraparound terrace that offers "breathtaking east and south-facing views of the East River" and the city skyline, per the listing.

The spacious chef's kitchen boasts professional-grade stainless steel appliances, a wood-topped center island with seating, green marble counter tops and a glass-fronted cabinet.

The first level of the penthouse features wood flooring throughout. The wraparound terrace provides a brick-walled outdoor space with two seating areas lined with lush greenery in stone planters.

The upstairs hallway features a white marble floor with a black diamond pattern and ornate light fixtures. Three of the bedrooms boast ensuite bathrooms, while the fourth is adjacent to an additional bathroom. The primary suite features a sitting area and a marble bathroom with a glass shower stall and dual sinks.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Built in 1929, 14 Sutton Place South was designed by famed architect Rosario Candela, who has been credited with creating some of Manhattan's most sought after residences of the era.

The co-op is a 14-story building with 92 units. The duplex penthouse is accessed from a semi-private elevator landing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Per the listing, the penthouse has been renovated and restored true to the character of the building and neighborhood. The restoration preserved the original casement windows, doors and interior door hardware.

"There’s a modernity to the layout and an openness," Conlon said of the penthouse.

"It’s grand, but not ostentatious in any way," he added, while Postilio described the unit as "classic and stunning!"