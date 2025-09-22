Johnny Carson's legendary CA estate hits market for staggering $110M

Johnny Carson's longtime home in California is officially on the market.

The legendary talk show host's Malibu home is on sale for $110 million in partnership with listing agent Chris Cortazzo of Compass.

Carson first purchased the home in Point Dume in the 1980s, while he was still hosting the "Tonight Show," and lived there until his death in 2005. It was then purchased by producer Sidney Kimmel in 2007, and later by venture capitalist Riaz Valani for $40 million in 2019.

"This is one of Malibu’s most special properties with a rich history tied to a legend like Johnny Carson," Cortazzo said. "Its positioning, its architectural integrity, and the location are phenomenal. It’s situated closer to the bluff than you could ever build today, offering sweeping views of Little Dume Beach and the cove in one direction, and panoramic coastline views stretching down the coast in the other."

Originally built in 1980, the main house consists of 7,100 square-feet of living space, including two bedrooms and a large open floor plan with a triangular dining room and an indoor arboretum.

The home boasts floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, providing picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean. The primary suite takes up the entire upper level, while a wine cellar, media room and office can be found on the lower levels.

In addition, the 4.1-acre property, which is made up of four separate legal parcels, also includes a two-bedroom guest house and a tennis pavilion with an additional two bedrooms.

Outside, the home is just as impressive as inside, featuring sprawling green lawns, a swimming pool, hot tub, 327 feet of ocean frontage and a regulation-sized tennis court.

Carson began hosting "The Tonight Show" in October 1962, taking over for the previous host, Jack Paar. During his 30 years as the host of the show, he turned late night TV into what audiences have come to love today, and is often referred to as "The King of Late Night."

His show became a touchstone for pop culture, and he helped launch the careers of many of today's biggest comedians, including Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman and Joan Rivers, by inviting them to do stand-up on the show.

After hosting the show for 30 years, Carson retired in 1992, and comedian Jay Leno took over his hosting duties. Prior to Leno taking over, Carson had gone to see him perform at a comedy club when he was still starting out as a comedian, and Leno said that is when Carson gave him "the best advice I ever received."

"He didn’t approve me for the show, and he told me why. ‘Your performance is funnier than your jokes,’" Leno wrote in the forward of the book, "My Friend Johnny: The Last 20 Years of a Beautiful Life with Johnny Carson and Friends." Carson told him, "You have the ability to get a laugh with your attitude and demeanor, but your jokes are not strong enough. Next time you go on stage, read your jokes as flat and dull as possible. If it still gets a laugh, you have a funny joke."

Following his retirement, Carson kept a low profile and largely stayed out of the spotlight until his death in January 2005 at the age of 79.