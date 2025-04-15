John Stamos' former Los Angeles home on market for nearly $13 million

John Stamos' former Los Angeles-area home is now for sale.

The former Calabasas home of the 61-year-old "Full House" star is on the market for $12.9 million in partnership with listing agent Alessandro Corona of Compass.

Originally built in 1992, it was purchased by Stamos in the early 1990s for a reported $430,000, and he lived there for nearly a decade before selling it in 2001 for $2.2 million. The current owners, politician Justin Aguilera and his wife, Candace, bought the home in 2020 for $3 million.

After buying the home, the Aguileras remodeled the inside to their taste, styling many rooms throughout the home with black and white marble, adding a cohesive look across the entire home.

Located high above Malibu Canyon, the 8,147-square-foot home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is just minutes away from the beaches of Malibu and from many fine dining restaurants.

A long black brick driveway leads to the front of the home, which boasts plenty of space for guests to park outside, as well as a three-car garage.

Leading to the portico entrance front door is a grand staircase lined by green hedges and tall palm trees. The large front door sits underneath a balcony on the second floor.

Upon entry, guests are greeted by the pillared foyer and a grand staircase leading upstairs from either side of the front door. The white marble floor features black designs of different shapes throughout.

Once through the foyer, guests will find themselves in the main living room, which has a two-way fireplace outfitted with black and white marble as well as a large chandelier and black and white furniture.

On the other side of the double-sided fireplace is the window-lined room with a perfect view of the swimming pool outside.

Through the living room, visitors will have access to the media room, which features white marble flooring with a black rug as well as unique armchairs with gold bars making up the backs and sides.

The media room also features a large black entertainment center that houses a flat-screen TV and plenty of cabinets to provide ample storage space.

Connected to the media room is the all-black barroom. The room features black coffered ceilings and built-in shelving, currently stocked with baseball memorabilia. Surrounding the bar are black bar stools with gold trimming.

Elsewhere in the home is the spacious kitchen, which boasts all-black cabinets and black and white countertops, which match the floors. A large island sits in the center of the room, providing additional counter and storage space.

The kitchen also features many top-tier appliances, including a large refrigerator, a farmhouse sink, a large stovetop on the center island, as well as a wine rack.

At the far end of the kitchen is a breakfast nook. A white marble table with gold accents surrounded by four large white armchairs sits in front of a window-lined area, featuring views of the backyard. The room also features a flat-screen TV mounted to the wall.

A narrow formal dining room featuring a long black table is found elsewhere on the main level. The table is placed under two large matching chandeliers and has 10 white armchairs placed around it.

Where an at-home recording studio used to be is now a large conference room and office. A large glass table with 10 rolling chairs sits in the center of the room, which also features chandeliers, a mounted TV and wooden cabinets to hold office materials.

The home's six bedrooms are found on the upper level, with many of them featuring windows looking out onto the property. The black and white motif carries through to the bedrooms, with them either being on the darker or lighter side.

Some of the bedrooms also feature curved window-lined walls, with one of the rooms boasting a cushioned seating area under the windows.

A key highlight of the home is the luxurious primary bedroom, which features exposed white wooden beams, a cozy corner with a wood-burning fireplace, a black bed with white sheets, a curved window-lined wall with cushioned seating underneath and access to a private balcony overlooking the backyard.

Connected to the primary bedroom is a glam room, which features black marble floors, multiple vanities, a lounge area and a mounted TV. The room also has doors which lead to the private balcony.

In addition to the glam room, the primary bedroom also boasts a spacious ensuite bathroom, outfitted completely in black marble. The ensuite features two large vanities and a sizable Jacuzzi bathtub placed under a set of windows.

A spare room in the home is currently being used as a home gym. The home gym includes a stationary bike, a rowing machine, a weight-lifting bench, as well as weights of various sizes and a mounted TV.

Once guests step outside to the backyard, they will find themselves in an oasis. The backyard features a sizable swimming pool with a grotto and waterfall feature, as well as a hot tub. Both the pool and the hot tub are surrounded by rocks, giving the feel of being out in nature.

Located above Malibu Canyon, the home provides not only picturesque mountainous views but also privacy for the residents, but it is also just minutes away from everything the city has to offer.