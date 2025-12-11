Joe Jonas' former LA home hits the market for nearly $4M

Joe Jonas' former Los Angeles home is now up for grabs.

The West Hollywood home is officially on the market for nearly $4 million, in partnership with listing agents Brent Watson and Marco Salari of The Beverly Hills Estates.

Once featured in Architectural Digest, the home features 3,773-square-feet of living space, including four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The home also includes a full kitchen with a butler’s pantry, as well as an additional room that can serve as a library, media room or office.

The grounds include a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen and a cabana with a full sound system and bar. In addition, the property includes a two-story guesthouse with a separate address, which includes its own kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.

Located just a short distance from the Sunset Strip and Runyon Canyon hiking trails, the home offers the perfect mix of both city life and nature.

According to The Robb Report, Jonas purchased the home in May 2014 for almost $2.6 million and sold the home a little over a year later, in December 2015.

Jonas shot to stardom as a member of the Jonas Brothers, which also included his two brothers, Kevin and Nick. The band released their first album, "It's About Time," in 2006, but didn't have their breakthrough until they began working with Disney in 2007.

Their popularity surged after appearing in the Disney Channel original movies, "Camp Rock" and "Camp Rock 2." They released three more albums, "Jonas Brothers," "A Little Bit Longer" and "Lines, Vines and Trying Times," before breaking up as a band to pursue solo projects.

Ten years after releasing their last album, the Jonas Brothers surprised their fans when they dropped their new single, "Sucker," in February 2019. They then released their fifth album together, "Happiness Begins," and launched a world tour.

Jonas also found success in his personal life. He married actress Sophie Turner in May 2019 at a drive-in wedding chapel in Las Vegas, which was live-streamed by DJ Diplo. They held a second ceremony in France one month later.

Jonas and Turner were married for four years and welcomed two daughters — Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, before separating in September 2024. In an October 2025 interview with Today, Jonas admitted "divorce is tough," and said he is lucky to have his brothers to support him.

"People are going through so much, and the fact that I could go perform and make people feel something and maybe distract them from what they’re going through, or their divorce, for the two hours they come see a concert, it gave me so much purpose," he said.

He continued: "That I could get out on the other side two-ish years later, and be able to have a relationship with my co-parent, Sophie, you realize you do everything you do for your kids."