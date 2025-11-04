'Top Gun' producer Jerry Bruckheimer's former Los Angeles home on the market for $9.9M

Jerry Bruckheimer's former Los Angeles home is on the market.

The 82-year-old film producer's former home in the Hollywood Hills is on sale for $9.9 million in partnership with listing agents Weston Littlefield and Alex Howe of the Aaron Kirman Group at Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.

In homage to its original owner, Dr. Richard Ajioka, the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is often referred to as the Ajioka House.

According to The Robb Report, Bruckheimer lived in the 4,200-square-foot home until the mid-1980s, after which he sold the property for $510,000. It was bought and sold a few more times, and was most recently purchased by Nichols Canyon LLC in 2020 for $6.75 million.

ANGELINA JOLIE PLANNING TO SELL LA HOME AND MOVE ABROAD AFTER BRAD PITT CUSTODY RESTRICTIONS LIFT: REPORT

The property is made up of four structures linked by garden pathways, which include the main house, a guest house and studio space.

Many of the rooms feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors which provide seamless indoor/outdoor living. The backyard includes a bar, outdoor kitchen, multiple seating areas and a large swimming pool.

Bruckheimer got his start in film production in the early 1970s, later finding success in the 1980s when he produced major box office successes, including "Flashdance," "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Top Gun."

In a June 2025 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bruckheimer discussed his producing partnership with the late Don Simpson and how much Hollywood has changed since he first began making movies.

"It’s changed a lot," he said. "Streaming hit a lot of places hard. They spent too much money and now they’ve got problems with that. Some of the studios aren’t healthy. But the business, if you do it right, is healthy."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Addressing fears that Hollywood is collapsing, he said, "There always was doom." He went on to say that with each new technological advancement, people would say the end is near.

He explained that "when TV came in, people said nobody would go to the theaters again," and then the same fear persisted with the invention of video cassettes and later DVDs.

"I’ve been doing this over 50 years, and that doom has been there every time a new technology shows up," he said. "And yet, look at what’s happened. Look at ‘Minecraft.’ Look at ‘Sinners.’ Look at ‘Lilo & Stitch.’ If you do it right, people show up."

"You’ve got a kitchen at home, right? But you still like to go out to eat. You want to taste something different. That’s what we are. We’re the night out," he continued. "And if we give you a good meal, you’ll come back for more."