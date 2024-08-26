Jeremy Renner's LA home on the market for nearly $13M

Jeremy Renner is ready to part ways with his Hollywood Hills home 12 years after he first moved in.

The actor put his approximately 9,000 square foot home on the market for $12.9 million after initially buying the house for $4 million in 2012. According to The Wall Street Journal, Renner spent $5.5 million on renovations, which included doubling the size of the house, leveling the sloped lot and adding a detached recording studio.

In the past, Renner has been vocal about his intentions to hold on to this property, explaining he never would have gone through the extensive process of renovating a home if he was planning on moving out of it.

"I installed a massive solar-panel package that’s one of the biggest in L.A.," he wrote on Tumblr many years ago. "You’d never do that on a house you’re going to sell, because it takes four or five years to get your money back on the investment. I wouldn’t have built a giant lagoon with a dive bridge and waterfall sculpted by the guys who do it for the San Diego Zoo. That’s a little too radical for some buyers, but I’m building a house I’m going to live in for the rest of my years. It’s about my taste and my desires."

Renner's remodel of the home perfectly blends the styles of a modern Zen sanctuary with the home's mid-century roots. While he loves the home, he told The Wall Street Journal in August, he is looking to downsize while he continues to focus on his recovery following his nearly fatal 2023 accident involving a snowplow.

"I need to kind of move on to other things," he told the outlet. The "Mayor of Kingstown" star has listed the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home with The Beverly Hills Estates.

The home's filled-in pebble walkway, surrounded by greenery, leads to a stone staircase and large double glass doors which open into the spacious home with an open floor plan and indoor outdoor living space.

Once inside, guests are immediately greeted with the home's luxurious living room, which features high angular ceilings with wood paneling and beams, giving it a unique look. The room boasts brown tiled floors, a wall lined with mirrors on one side and a fireplace on the other, as well as a unique circular light fixture.

The tiled floors continue into the formal dining room, which is visible from the living room due to the home's open floor plan. The room consists of textured beige wallpaper on one wall, silver pointy panels on the other and floor to ceiling windows on the back wall with picturesque views of the yard.

On the other side of the living room is the kitchen and family room. The sizable kitchen features all black cabinets and two center islands with gray marble countertops. One of the center islands also doubles as a breakfast nook, with a cushioned bench built into the back.

In addition to a plethora of counter and storage space, the kitchen also features a sizable refrigerator, a double oven, a smaller drinks fridge and a large sink, not to mention a huge skylight which brings in plenty of natural light.

Connected to the kitchen is the family room, which features a second, less formal, dining area. The room features the same brown tile floor found in all the common areas, as well as a fireplace and access to the backyard through a floor to ceiling glass sliding door.

One of the biggest highlights of the home is the bar, which is accessible from both the inside of the home and from the covered patio in the backyard, further adding to the seamless indoor outdoor living of the house.

Rounding out the common areas on the main floor is a third sitting room with a TV and a pool table right outside on the deck, accessed through floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors, giving the illusion that it is actually inside the room.

Elsewhere in the home is the spacious primary bedroom. The room features a pointed ceiling, a chandelier in the center of the room and a private balcony which wraps around the entire room.

The room is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows similar to the rest of the house.

Additionally, the primary bedroom features a sizable walk-in closet and a large ensuite bathroom with a bathtub, a separate vanity area, a standing shower and two sinks.

The lower level features a home theater, which boasts a big screen TV, layered seating and large bean bag chairs. The room also opens up to the backyard.

Also found on the lower level is one of the four remaining bedrooms in the main house. The room features gray walls, a double bed and direct access to the grassy yard, through large glass screen doors, which also bring in a lot of natural light.

The remaining three bedrooms each feature its own balcony. Two of the bedrooms are fairly similar, with a double bed in the center and large windows, while the other features a bunk bed.

In addition to the amenities in the main house, there are also two stand-alone structures on the grounds, one of them being a guest house and the other a recording studio, which was added during the "Avengers: Engame" star's remodel.

The guest house is tucked away in the corner of the backyard and has the same indoor outdoor feel as the main house. It consists of a bedroom and a bathroom, with a nice sitting area outside with a bench and a table made of tree bark.

While the second structure was being used as a recording studio by Renner, decked out with all the best recording equipment and different instruments, the room could also be used as a dedicated office space. The room has its own patio area, with lounge chairs and plenty of seating.

Just steps from the home's family room and the indoor outdoor bar, is the covered outdoor seating area with plenty of room for guests, as well as an outdoor dining area.

The yard also features a sizable swimming pool, which features a bridge going over part of the pool. It also boasts two waterfall features and a hot tub, with resort-style lounge chairs and umbrellas set up around it.

Another highlight of the backyard is the large grass area, accessed by a long staircase going down from the pool and spa area. In addition to providing plenty of greenery and space to run around, the grass area has a fire pit, where guests can gather and enjoy being in nature.