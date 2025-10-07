Jane's Addiction founder Perry Farrell's former LA home hits the market for $2.6M

Perry Farrell's former California home is on the market.

The legendary rock musician's former home in Venice is on sale for $2.6 million in partnership with listing agent Laci Buller of Compass.

Originally built in 1949, the two-story home includes 2,073 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a great room and a loft.

Designed by architect Steven Ehrlich, the home features a vaulted ceiling which runs across the entire home and a floor-to-ceiling sliding glass wall that opens up onto the backyard, providing seamless indoor/outdoor living.

PAUL SIMON'S DAUGHTER UNLEASHES ON RICHARD GERE OVER BROKEN PROMISE TO PRESERVE CHILDHOOD HOME

The main room was also outfitted with studio-quality built-in surround sound, as the house was intended as a live-in music studio. In addition, the home also features a rooftop terrace, a three-car garage and a swimming pool.

Farrell is best known as the founder and lead singer of the iconic rock band, Jane's Addiction. The band was formed in 1985 with guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins.

Their first album with a label, "Nothing's Shocking," was released in 1988 and launched them to new heights of fame and helped define what alternative rock music would become.

They released another studio album in 1990, "Ritual de lo Habitual," before breaking up in 1991 due to ongoing substance abuse problems with various members of the band and internal conflicts.

Following the breakup of the band, Farrell created Lollapalooza in 1991 as a farewell tour for the band, but it has since gone on to become the go-to music festival for alternative rock musicians, helping to launch the careers of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Rage Against the Machine.

Farrell went on to pursue solo projects and formed a second band, Porno for Pyros, which he was a part of from 1992 to 1998.

Jane's Addiction broke up and got back together a number of times over the years, most recently in 2024. The band was performing at a show in Boston in September 2024, when Farrell and Navarro got into a heated exchange on stage, resulting in Farrell punching the guitarist in the face, effectively ending the concert.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Farrell's wife, Etty Lau, took to Instagram after the show to explain what happened, saying the musician's violent outburst occurred because his patience was wearing thin due to his health.

"Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band," she wrote. "Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry, cussing at him that the band was [playing] too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it."

The on-stage altercation led to the group canceling the remainder of their tour.

Navarro took to his personal Instagram account to address the fans, citing "a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell" as the reason behind their decision.

"Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs," he continued.

Navarro concluded his comments, writing, "We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis."