Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Halloween' home hits the market for $1.79M

"Halloween" fans, the fictional home of Laurie Strode – played by Jamie Lee Curtis – has hit the market for $1.79 million.

The Pasadena, California, home consists of four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

"Yes, this was a filming location for the 1978 film ‘Halloween,’ as the house of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis)," the property listing reads. "If you watch the film you’ll recognize the infamous stoop that Jamie Lee Curtis sat on, holding a pumpkin."

Per the listing, the three-unit property sits in "a walker's paradise." The 5,258 square-foot property has been broken up into three units with the possibility of converting the garage into a fourth unit.

The first unit is a one-bedroom suite with its own kitchen, bathroom, basement and a large river rock porch. The second unit consists of two bedrooms, one bath and its own kitchen.

The third and final unit on the property is a one bed, one bath with its own kitchen.

The property has been in the family for three generations, according to the listing. Residents share an on-site laundry room and the back patio.

"This exceptional property is a wonderful place to live, work, and play in one of the most desirable communities in greater LA," the listing states.

Curtis first portrayed Strode in the 1978 horror film. In 2018, a direct sequel to the original starring Curtis was released and was followed by "Halloween Kills."

The final movie in the franchise, "Halloween Ends" was released in October 2022.

Last year, Curtis spoke to Fox News Digital about the changes made to Universal Studios theme park's annual Horror Nights event, including the addition of the "Halloween" maze, admitting she does not like "scary things."

Curtis was excited about the new maze, stating that even though she might not walk through it herself, her fans will continue to think of her as brave because of how brave her character was in the movie.

"It’s awesome that it’s in the name of my doppelganger Laurie Strode. This has nothing to do with Jamie Curtis. Jamie Curtis does not like scary things, but Laurie Strode represents for generations of fans resilience, strength, kick--ness, intense bravery, intelligence, fortitude, perseverance, and all of those qualities are what I then get to embody, so people think that is me," Curtis explained.

She added, "It doesn’t matter if I go in the maze or not, that’s what they think about me, because that’s what they think about Laurie Strode."