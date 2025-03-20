'House of Cards' star Kate Mara's LA home hits market for nearly $5 million

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have placed their Los Angeles home for sale.

The couple's Los Angeles home has been put on the market for $4.9 million in partnership with listing agent Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty – Los Feliz Brokerage.

Originally built in 1922, the home sits on 0.22 acres and consists of four bedrooms and four bathrooms, encompassing 4,359 square feet of living space, according to the listing.

A brick walkway leads to the front porch of the two-story white house with wood paneling on the exterior.

Prior to reaching the bright-red front door, guests can take in the beauty of the front yard, which boasts lush green grass, pink roses and many other trees and plants lining the perimeter of the house.

Once through the front door, guests will find themselves in the spacious yet cozy living room featuring dark hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, a large window bringing in natural light and see-through French doors providing access to the yard.

The room is currently decorated with multiple paintings hanging on the walls or sitting on the mantle above the fireplace. It also has wooden cabinets and cream-colored furniture with a lot of plants placed throughout.

Accessed through a sliding glass door is the comfortable media room, which features blue walls. The same dark hardwood floors flow from the living room into the media room, which features French doors that open up to a small sitting area on the back porch.

The room also boasts a large cozy sectional sofa and a large flat-screen TV, making the room perfect for entertaining. Built-in shelving can be found both above and on either side of the television.

The built-in bookshelves line the entry to the kitchen from the media room. The kitchen features premium appliances, including two ovens, a microwave, two sinks, a dishwasher and an eat-in center island.

Two circular light fixtures hang above the center island, which provide additional counter and storage space, and each of the sinks are placed in front of a large window, so anyone cleaning up after a meal can enjoy views of the yard.

Separated from the kitchen by a half wall is the informal dining area, which has enough space for a table fit for eight guests. The table is situated just steps away from a set of French doors leading to the back porch.

Additional storage can be found in the butler's pantry, which features glass shelves on a marble wall above a black cabinet.

On the other side of the butler's pantry is the formal dining room. The room boasts a large, red and white checkered carpet taking up most of the room with a circular white table sitting on top of it in the center.

Built-in bookshelves are found on either side of a large window, which also features a cushioned bench, with another set of French doors leading to the yard on another wall.

Once upstairs, visitors will find three of the home's four bathrooms and all four distinct bedrooms. One of the bedrooms boasts pink walls and pink furniture, a wooden toddler's bed and a wall made entirely of built-in bookshelves to display artwork and any other decorations.

A second bedroom is fit for an infant and a toddler, featuring both a crib and a toddler bed as well as dinosaur wallpaper on one wall and unique sketches hanging in frames on the other. The spacious third bedroom features a full bed with multiple movie posters hanging on the walls and a wall of built-in shelving.

Elsewhere on the second level is the primary bedroom, which boasts multiple windows bringing in natural light, a Juliet balcony and dark hardwood floors. It is currently outfitted with light wooden furniture, including a bench at the foot of the bed and a green armchair.

Connected to the primary bedroom is the luxurious ensuite bathroom, which features a standing shower and a soaking tub.

Down the hall leading to the various bedrooms upstairs is a door leading to an upstairs patio, which looks down on the backyard and acts as another outdoor seating area.

The home's backyard is just as beautiful as its inside, boasting a large grass area, a pool, hot tub and a small clubhouse in the corner, perfect for small children. The yard is lined with tall trees that not only provide shade but also privacy from the surrounding homes.

Also on the grounds is a small guesthouse with green walls and a completely exposed wooden ceiling. The guesthouse includes a bathroom as well as a main living space with a large flat-screen TV and a few couches, making it the perfect room to unwind.

The room can also be used as an office space as one of the walls holds what appears to be built-in office desks and a shelf that lines the entire wall currently stocked with books.