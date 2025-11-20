HGTV star and 'Trading Spaces' designer lists her fully renovated NYC duplex home for $4.3M

HGTV star Genevieve Gorder is selling her longtime home in New York City.

The duplex co-op in Manhattan is on the market for $4.3 million in partnership with listing agents Smitha Ramchandani and Christopher Stokes Moseley of Christie’s International Real Estate Group.

The 2014 TV series, "Genevieve's Renovation," showcased Gorder's process, as she transformed two side-by-side units into one four-bedroom home, where she lived with her daughter, Bebelle.

Originally built in the 1850s, the 2,500-square-foot home has undergone many renovations, but Gorder made sure to keep some elements of the home's history.

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HAACK SLAMMED BY EX AFTER DIVORCE IS FINALIZED

"I wanted anything attached to the walls to reference the age of the home," Gorder told Mansion Global. "In my heart, I’m a preservationist, but I don’t want to live like a lady in the 1860s."

Since the home is composed of two units, it includes two terraces in both the front and the back of the home. In addition to the outdoor spaces, the home includes access to a private park available to residents of the block.

According to Mansion Global, Gorder purchased one of the units in 2004 and the other in 2011.

Gorder became a household name in 2000, as one of the original designers of the TLC show "Trading Spaces," and is often referred to as one of the key figures responsible for popularizing design television.

After the show came to an end in 2007, she joined the HGTV family in 2009 with the design show, "Dear Genevieve" and also as a judge on "HGTV Design Star." Most recently, she returned for the 2018 reboot of "Trading Spaces" and the series, "At Home with Genevieve."

In a February 2018 exclusive interview with Fox News, Gorder shared why she believes it is important for women to have a "she-shed," which she compared to a man-cave, calling it "a place to escape to and just disconnect."

"I like to use this analogy: when you’re on an airplane, they tell you to put your oxygen mask on first so you can help everybody else," she said. "It’s natural for us to feel like, as a woman, we need to take care of others always. But it’s just as important to take care of ourselves and have that one special place where you can go to and physically restore yourself. Just a nook with little details that count and make those stubbed toes of life much better."

She went on to explain that the space "doesn’t have to be large," but just has to be "somewhere you can find a physical separation from things that make you anxious or stressed and find peace."

When it comes to creating these spaces, Gorder shared it is important to think about what is needed to feel comfortable: "Part of feeling good and relaxed is also making sure everything you need to be comfortable is close."

"So, these special areas also span into food," she explained. "Like, having a favorite snack handy or wine or something comforting. I do Fiber One Bars because they’re satisfying. But stick with things that make you feel taken care of."