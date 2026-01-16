Gene Hackman's Santa Fe home on the market for $6.25M after tragic deaths

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman's former home in New Mexico has officially hit the market, nearly a year after their deaths.

The 13,004-square-foot home in Santa Fe is on the market for $6.25 million, in partnership with real estate agents, Tara S. Earley and Ricky Allen with Sotheby's International Realty.

Originally built in 1997, the five-bedroom and 10-bathroom home also includes a grand living room, large dining area and a library. A gym, game room and media room can be found on the home's lower level.

Also found on the property is a three-bedroom guesthouse, as well as another structure, which can be used as an art studio, yoga studio and music studio, or as a second guesthouse.

In addition to the amenities found inside the home, guests will find multiple outdoor spaces, including a swimming pool, enclosed hot tub, secluded putting green and separate garages that will accommodate six vehicles.

"The Hackmans embraced Santa Fe, and Santa Fe embraced them," Earley told The Wall Street Journal. "You would see them in town, and they were not treated as celebrities. [They] went into the Artisan art store and bought his supplies like everyone else."

Hackman and his wife, along with one of their dogs, were found dead inside their home on Feb. 26, 2025. A search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital revealed that Betsy was found decomposed with bloating in her face and mummification in her hands and feet, with Hackman showing the same signs of decomposition.

Following an investigation, authorities were able to rule out any foul play, as well as the possibility of the couple dying due to a gas leak.

In a press conference in March, authorities revealed Betsy died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, later adding she was alive at least until Feb. 12.

Hantavirus is characterized by "flu-like symptoms consisting of fever, muscle aches, cough, sometimes vomiting and diarrhea that can progress to shortness of breath and cardiac or heart failure and lung failure," Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell explained during the news conference.

According to New Mexico officials, Gene died from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor. He was likely alone in the home for about a week, until he died around Feb. 18, which was the last time activity was recorded on his pacemaker.

Gene was 95 at the time of his death, and his wife was 63.

The beloved actor got his start in the industry in 1958, doing stage work and taking small TV roles, before getting his big break starring in the 1967 movie, "Bonnie and Clyde," which earned him his first Academy Award nomination.

He went on to win two Oscars for his roles in "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven," and starred in "Superman," "Mississippi Burning," "The Royal Tenenbaums" and many other films.